Sara Underwood Looks Smoking Hot In Navy Blue Jumpsuit

Blonde bombshell and former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood recently stunned her 9.2 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous double Instagram update.

Underwood is currently on a road trip in Utah, and has been bringing her followers along with her by sharing plenty of sizzling selfies in a variety of outfits. Just yesterday, she kept things casual by rocking a pair of loose-fitting, high-waisted jeans over a revealing nude bodysuit. Her followers loved the sizzling snap, which featured the stunning scenery in Utah as a backdrop rather than the lush forests of the Pacific Northwest that are usually the setting for her photos.

In her most recent Instagram update, Underwood shared a snap of herself in a more casual outfit than she usually wears — and one that covered a lot more skin than her attire usually does. Underwood rocked a navy bodysuit with white spaghetti straps that revealed her curvy physique while keeping most of her skin hidden. In the first snap, she put her hands on her waist in a power stance and tossed a floppy hat on her tousled blonde locks. The jumpsuit she rocked was by the brand Revolve, and she made sure to name the specific piece in the caption so her followers could scoop up their own.

In the second snap, Underwood showed that the jumpsuit was a little bit more revealing than it initially appeared to be. The jumpsuit is nearly backless, with some white straps crossing the back as it dips low to reveal plenty of her back. Underwood posed in front of a charming cabin in the second photo, and she shared in the caption that she’s finding inspiration from her surroundings in Utah.

Her followers loved the snaps, and the post received over 23,000 likes within just four hours.

Her followers filled the comments section with compliments and feedback for Underwood.

One follower simply said “you are the best.”

“Awww that cabin is so cute, why do y’all have the best locations???” another follower commented.

Loading...

“Gorgeous as always,” another fan said.

“Can’t wait to see what you guys do,” one follower commented.

Many fans expressed excitement about the possibility that Underwood suggested in the caption. At the moment, she and her partner Jacob Witzling are building adorable cabins in the Pacific Northwest. However, if that project goes well, it appears that Underwood is considering the possibility of building more cabins in other locations.

Fans will have to follow Underwood on Instagram to make sure they don’t miss out on any future cabinland plans.