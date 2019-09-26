Find Out How ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Responded To Cheating Allegations With Alleged Boy Toy Blake Schreck

Teresa Giudice is accused of cheating on her husband with a much younger man.

Teresa Giudice is seen being accused of cheating on her husband, Joe Giudice, with the much younger Blake Schreck, in the recently-released trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey but what really went down between them earlier this year?

While Giudice and Schreck did step out with one another on several occasions throughout the early months of 2019, and were even seen holding hands during one outing, the mother of four has made it clear that she has never cheated on her husband.

According to a September 26 report from Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish, Teresa will be seen being confronted with claims of cheating by her co-stars, including Margaret Josephs, after staying silent about the rumors regarding her relationship with Schreck during the reunion taping for Season 9 earlier this year.

“As Teresa prepares herself and her daughters for her husband’s future, she simultaneously is faced with cheating rumors and lingering tension within the group,” a press release for the new season revealed.

Although Josephs accuses Giudice in the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 trailer of “cocktailing it up all night with some young guy,” Giudice denies any such thing and says Josephs’ statements are “f**ked up.”

Earlier this year, when photos first began surfacing of Giudice and her alleged boy toy, Giudice’s lawyer, James Leonard Jr., denied rumors of infidelity to People magazine and insisted that the two of them were just friends.

“Teresa was in Miami for a charity event with a large group of friends, both men and women,” he said back in February. “The photos show one of those friends helping Teresa out of the venue and to her car. She had some wine and she was wearing heels.”

Leonard also denied the claims on Giudice’s behalf to Us Weekly magazine, telling the outlet that Giudice and Schreck are nothing more than business partners. As he explained, the two of them were collectively working on a project together that also included a number of other individuals.

Giudice has also faced rumors of an impending divorce from her incarcerated husband due to her regular outings without her wedding ring. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Giudice was most recently caught without her ring while tending to an appearance with her fellow Real Housewives stars, including Sonja Morgan, Ashley Darby, and Margaret Josephs.

For more of Giudice and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 on Wednesday, November 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.