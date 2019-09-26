Elizabeth Warren’s Policies Anger Wall Street Which Threatens To Back Donald Trump If Democrats Back Her

Warren has been outspoken about the need for a 'wealth tax'. Wall Street isn't so keen.

As Elizabeth Warren is reportedly gaining popularity in the polls against rival Democratic presidential hopeful, Joe Biden, a number of big money Democratic Party backers over in Wall Street aren’t so happy about it, CNBC reported Thursday.

The publication claims to have had a number of interviews with business people on Wall Street, and says that it’s an opinion that seems to be spreading fast. So much so in fact that many have reportedly stated that if the Democrats back Elizabeth Warren’s efforts to become party’s presidential candidate, they might sit out of the presidential fund-raising campaign cycle, and might even back Donald Trump instead.

With Warren having been outspoken over her distaste for big banks and big business, even proposing a “wealth tax” as part of her campaign, it’s not surprising that she isn’t Wall Street’s favorite person in the world. CNBC reported that it had spoken to a senior private equity executive who gave them an interview on the basis that their anonymity be maintained out of fear of a backlash coming from Democrat party leaders. The individual expressed their frustration with the current predicament.

“You’re in a box because you’re a Democrat and you’re thinking, ‘I want to help the party, but she’s going to hurt me, so I’m going to help President Trump.'”

Warren’s wealth tax would be affect around 75,000 families and raise some $2.75 trillion over a ten-year period.

I’m about to call grassroots donors who chipped in to our campaign today. Whether you can pitch in $1 here or $15 there, we all own a piece of this movement. pic.twitter.com/ENsV6NybXb — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 26, 2019

It’s a position that has been held by Elizabeth Warren long before she was using it as a strategy to garner votes in a presidential campaign. In an interview with ABC News from back in 2014 she said that “the game is rigged to work for those who already have money.” Fast forward five years and the very policies helping her to win the favor of the American public are threatening to put her out of the race entirely.

A report by MSNBC earlier this year detailed some of Warren’s plans for Wall Street and big business. She would like to target practices such as acquisitions where cash is sucked out of companies and then discarding the rest, instead of forcing the buying company to be responsible for the debt and pension obligations of its acquisition, also adding restrictions on the amount of dividends and bonuses that executives leading the acquisition are allowed to pay themselves. She wants to restore the Glass-Steagall Act that draws a clear line between investment and commercial banking, thus making it more difficult to profit from insider trading and to expose executives to greater downside risk, stopping them from paying themselves enormous bonuses even when business goes badly, such as we saw in the 2008 sub-prime mortgage crisis.

The news arrives in the midst of another election-meddling story of the accusations against Donald Trump and his recent phone call with Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. While being interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee, covered by The Inquisitr earlier today, acting Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire, told the committee that election meddling was the intelligence community’s top priority.