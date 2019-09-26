‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen’s Pregnant, Sarah Keeps Her Baby

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, September 27 reveal that there will be a lot of drama and heart wrenching emotional moments to lead fans into the weekend.

Soap Hub reports that fans will see Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) get the thing that her heart most desires. Dr. Rolf (William Utay) will inform her that she is pregnant with Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) baby.

As many viewers already know, Kristen came back to town disguised as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and won over Brady. The pair then engaged in a romantic relationship, and it seems that her betrayal lead to a pregnancy.

This is great news for Kristen, who has been plotting to steal Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) unborn child from the womb and pass it off as Brady’s baby. Now, she won’t have to do that as she is carrying her own biological baby with Brady, who will likely be shocked and confused when he finds out that Kristen is pregnant with his child.

Fans may remember that Kristen also gave birth to Brady’s other child, son Tate, whom he shares with Teresa Donovan (formerly Jen Lilley). Kristen stole that baby from the womb as well, but this time she’s having her own child and the lengths that she’ll go to in order to get Brady back are sure to be dramatic and fun to watch.

Meanwhile, Sarah will wake up and realize that she didn’t have the abortion procedure. The news will actually be a happy thing for her to hear as she’ll decide that she’s going to keep the child, whom she conceived with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

However, Sarah will have to make the decision to tell Eric about the baby, or perhaps pass it off as someone else’s child, like Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer).

Elsewhere in Salem, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will have his memory back and he and the love of his life, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will finally have the emotional reunion that fans have been waiting for.

The couple will likely jump right back in to their super couple status, and a wedding will also probably be in their future.

In addition, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be furious when she overhears her mother-in-law, Vivian Alamain (Robin Stasser) tell her husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) that he would be better off with Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) instead of Gabi.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.