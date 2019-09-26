Carrie Underwood Looks Jaw-Dropping In Bombshell Instagram Pic Wearing A Strappy Black Tank

Carrie Underwood does come with an immense beauty. The Cry Pretty singer now seems to garner as many remarks for her stunning looks and incredible body as she does her killer voice, with a new social media image of the 36-year-old appearing to showcase that this star’s facial features are, indeed, jaw-dropping. Carrie has already made The Inquisitr‘s headlines today for showing off her sensational post-baby body, although the singer’s latest photo didn’t flaunt those famous pins. Instead, it delivered a bombshell look, plus a little announcement.

Carrie’s photo showed her in a professionally-shot and studio setting. The singer had been photographed relatively close up and against a plain wall – for fans of Carrie’s beauty, likely spot-on in terms of keeping the focus on Carrie. The mother of two appeared in a strappy and black tank top, with a leather wristband matching the dark hues. The feel was unfussy, although Carrie had been glammed-up for the snap. The star was seen looking deep into the camera with a semi-smile, plus what looked like the skills of a pro hair and makeup team. Carrie’s trademark blonde locks were falling loose over her shoulders for a sleek finish, with Carrie’s face beautifully enhanced by smokey eye makeup and discreet lip color.

Carrie posed for her photo with one hand placed near her ear and the other held up to her chest. The lower half of the image and its caption announced an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert next month.

While fans will likely be tuning in to watch Carrie join Stephen Colbert, it’s safe to say that a television appearance from this star isn’t necessary for boosting her career. Carrie seems to have owned that ever since she won American Idol all those years ago, with the star currently on her “Cry Pretty 360” tour. Carrie also appeared at U.K. music festival Glastonbury earlier this year. The appearance gave Carrie the chance to speak about being on stage, per The Guardian.

“A lot of times I feel like I’m alone. I’m obviously aware of people being around me. But it’s like I’m in the song alone on stage,” Carrie said.

“It is a good place. I like to be alone. My husband is probably the only person on this planet I could’ve married – my mom, when I told her I was engaged, was even like ‘I just never really thought you’d get married.’ And so I feel like when I’m alone and singing and I hear nothing but music, it’s a nice place to be,” she added.

Of course, Carrie’s life isn’t a lonesome one. The star is married to Mike Fisher and has two children.

Fans wishing to see more of Carrie should follow her Instagram.