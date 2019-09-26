Jessie J Goes Braless In Revealing Instagram Snapshot

Jessie J revealed that her daring outfit had one of her wardrobe staples working overtime.

Jessie J looks like she’s in serious danger of suffering a wardrobe malfunction in one of her latest Instagram snapshots. Luckily, she revealed that she had a secret weapon that was keeping her top from revealing too much.

On Thursday, Jessie J took to Instagram to share a photo that was snapped during a recent performance at the Troubadour nightclub in West Hollywood. In the snapshot, the raven-haired British songstress is rocking a breezy white and orange top with a dangerously cut V-neck that dips all the way down to her waist. The neckline of her thin blouse is also rather wide, so it’s exposing a lot of her chest and just barely covering up her breasts.

The otherwise colorless shirt is dip-dyed orange at the bottom, matching the bright color of Jessie’s skirt. However, it seems that the singer realized that all eyes would be on her top when she picked out the daring outfit. In the caption of her Instagram post, which is too NSFW to share here, she revealed that her double-sided wardrobe tape had to work extra hard to keep her breasts from making an appearance during her performance.

“Friend : ‘No one worked harder than your t*t tape last night,'” Jessie wrote. “Me : ‘A dedicated night shift to these little t*tties. At one point I heard the tape doing background vocals.'”

Obviously, Jessie’s tape didn’t harmonize with her, but if it could sing, perhaps it would have belted out a few verses about the “Bang Bang” singer’s love for her boyfriend, American actor Channing Tatum. As reported by Page Six, Jessie’s Sunday night performance at The Troubadour included an intimate song about her relationship with the Magic Mike star. It included revealing lyrics about living in the moment, not rushing things, and having fun.

“Let’s be still, just stay calm, so we’re not rushing what we are,” Jessie sang. “Pressure on, just have fun / It’s not a race, no need to run / If it’s forever / Let’s just simply be in love.”

The 31-year-old musician has been dating Channing Tatum, 39, since October 2018. The actor was previously married to his Step Up costar, Jenna Dewan. The popular power couple had one child together, a 6-year-old daughter named Everly, before ending their nine-year marriage last spring.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenna Dewan and her current boyfriend, Broadway star Steve Kazee, recently announced that they are expecting a baby together, and Channing has reportedly been supportive of his ex as she prepares to welcome her second child.