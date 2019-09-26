Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Curves In A Leopard Print Mini Dress

Blonde bombshell Anna Nystrom, who is based in Sweden, is constantly thrilling her 8.2 million Instagram followers with snaps of her dangerous curves. Unlike many Instagram models, however, Nystrom doesn’t pose in swimsuits or lingerie too often. Instead, she prefers to flaunt her ample assets in workout gear, mini dresses and more.

Nystrom’s page is packed with outfits in neutral shades, from black to beige to white, and she makes the most of the country she lives in. She frequently poses for shots in nature, or while out and about in the city. Many of her tantalizing snaps just taken at home in her own bedroom.

In her latest Instagram update, Nystrom got wild in a leopard print mini dress that highlighted her curves perfectly. The dress Nystrom opted to wear in the shot barely came down to below her butt, leaving her curvy legs on full display. She elongated her legs even more by pairing the dress with some strappy black heels that had her shapely legs looking flawless. The dress had 3/4 length sleeves and the rest of Nystrom’s skin was covered up. Though her followers couldn’t spot any cleavage in this particular shot, her booty was the main focus of the shot. Nystrom’s long blonde locks trailed down her back in soft waves, and she glanced over her shoulder in the shot with a seductive look.

Nystrom included F Zeen in the geotag to give her fans a bit of an inside scoop on her location, and appeared to be walking up a gorgeous stone pathway area to a luxurious looking building.

Nystrom’s followers loved the shot, and it received over 52,000 likes within just one hour. She referenced the print of her dress in the caption, and fans couldn’t get enough.

“What a beautiful leopard,” one follower commented.

“Should be more like a cheetah. Get those heart rates going as fast as one looking at that fabric hug those curves,” another fan said.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan added.

Many of Nystrom’s fans simply left a string of emoji in the comments section as they drooled over the sizzling snap.

While she has flaunted various parts of her body in different pictures on her page, Nystrom seems to know that her booty is one of her best assets. The blonde bombshell is constantly flaunting her curves in tight yoga pants. Just a few days ago, she shared a snap of herself in a form-fitting white top and pair of soft mint yoga pants that clung to every inch of her curves and left little to the imagination.