Bella Thorne Rocks Sexy & Smokey Eyeshadow In Stunning New Close-Up

Bella Thorne’s latest Instagram share is driving her fans wild.

The actress has been sharing a number of sexy photos and videos for her army of fans as of late and each photo share has earned her a ton of attention. The movie star has already racked up an impressive following of over 21 million on Instagram alone and that number seems to climb on a daily basis. In the most recent image that was shared for her loyal followers, Bella gets up close and personal.

In this particular photo, Thorne ditches the color and poses in black and white. She is photographed from the chest up and is dripping in a wide-range of necklaces including a cross necklace. The bombshell wears almost all of her hair off to the side and it’s slightly wavy and messy. Bella also dons a pair of dangly earrings in the shot while she’s clad in a sequined top.

Her gorgeous face is at the center of the photo as she dons a face full of makeup that includes eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow, highlighter, blush, and lipstick. In the caption of the image, the 21-year-old didn’t write any words but instead just used a series of knife emoji. The post has only been live on Bella’s page for a few short hours but it’s earning her a ton of attention from fans with over 102,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the shot to let Thorne know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over beautiful face. A few others commented on the shot to let her know that they’re huge fans.

“U look so good gurl,” one fan gushed with a red heart emoji attached to the end.

“You’re killing it queen,” another follower raved.

“You are a natural born killer Bella. Always in awe of your natural beauty,” one Instagrammer raved.

“I love you so much,” one more chimed in.

This past weekend, The Inquisitr shared that Thorne’s NSFW post garnered a ton of attention from her fans. In the snapshot, the actress appeared to be onboard a boat with a beautiful body of water just behind her. Her amazing figure was on display in the image in a tiny metallic bikini that showed off ample amounts of cleavage to onlookers. She also held a joint and a beer in her hands and the post earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 900,000 likes and 5,000-plus comments.