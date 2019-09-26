Pamela Anderson Slips Out Of Tiny Dress While Wearing Cowboy Hat & Boots: ‘Found My Destiny’

Pamela Anderson gave her social media followers a thrill on Thursday afternoon when she posted a photo of herself looking like a blonde bombshell in a tiny dress.

The Instagram update featured Pamela as she sat on the floor by a fireplace while striking a sexy pose for the camera. The former Baywatch star rocked a tiny, sheer dress that boasted spaghetti straps, which fell down off her shoulders as she gave a sultry stare into the lens.

Pam’s dress rode up her thigh and flaunted the Playboy model’s ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, and long, lean legs.

Anderson accessorized her look with a pair of calf-high cowboy boots and a light-colored cowboy hat to match. Her long, sunny hair was parted down the middle and styled in voluminous curls that spilled down her back.

Pamela also sported a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and dramatic eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face and dark color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

The black and white photo gained over 2,000 likes and 40 comments in the first 15 minutes after it was posted thanks to Pam’s nearly 900,000 followers, some of whom took to the comment section to gush over the model and actress.

“Stunning beauty,” one admirer wrote.

“So beautiful,” another Instagram user agreed.

“Gorgeous as always,” one comment gushed.

“True inspiration,” another fan stated.

As many fans know, Pamela is not only a stunning model who dons skimpy outfits. She is also an animal activist, and has been for years. Anderson often speaks out about her passion, and has even convinced Kim Kardashian to stop wearing fur in the past, per Live Kindly.

Most recently, Pam has created a line of vegan shoes and champagne, meaning there are no animal products used in the making of either product.

Over the summer, Anderson spoke out about her foundation, which has been active for over 20 years, and what it means to her.

“We’ve created animal welfare laws where there were none in many countries. I’ve noticed that when I speak with world leaders, things get done. Even [Russian President Vladimir] Putin stopped importing seal products, so that pretty much stopped the Canadian seal hunt. And so many things that I’ve done with PETA. The money that I raise will go to activists risking their lives — anywhere from freedom of speech to people on a boat saving the whales, like Sea Shepherd,” Anderson told The LA Times.

Fans can see more of Pamela Anderson’s stunning photos and work with animals by following the actress on social media.