Andi Dorfman Wants ‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer To Be The Next ‘Bachelorette’ After Scott Kluth Split

Andi Dorfman would love to see Tinsley Mortimer be given a shot at finding love on The Bachelorette.

Months after the Real Housewives of New York City star’s latest split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Kluth, the former ABC reality star appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, where she was asked about which Real Housewives star she’d like to see appear on an upcoming season of the long-running show.

“Great question… I’ve never thought about it,” Dorfman admitted of the possibility of a “housewife” becoming the next Bachelorette star.

Then, after giving the idea some thought, she said, “Okay, Tinsley.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City well know and The Inquisitr has revealed, Mortimer has been involved in a back-and-forth relationship with Kluth for the past couple of years and during the 11th season of the show earlier this year, she grew frustrated with Kluth’s failure to commit. Not only does Mortimer not want to be in a dating relationship with someone until the end of time, she also wants to start a family while she’s still at a good age to go through a pregnancy and childbirth.

After hearing Dorfman’s suggestion, Cohen made it clear to viewers that he was completely on board with the idea.

“Oh!” Cohen said, nodding, as Dorfman’s fellow guest, The Real Housewives of Dallas‘ Stephanie Hollman, agreed with his excitement.

“She’s a kissing bandit, too,” Cohen added.

“I feel like she could work a room,” Dorfman explained.

“Yes! I’m into that” Cohen replied.

Us Weekly magazine confirmed Mortimer’s latest split from Kluth in February of this year, revealing at the time that the reality star was “dating” but not “locked down at the moment.” The report also said that her breakup with Kluth was completely heartbreaking and noted that her friends were trying to set her up with someone better suited for her life plans.

Mortimer and Kluth began dating a couple of years ago after being introduced by her former Real Housewives of New York City co-star, Carole Radziwill, during the show’s ninth season. Then, in June 2018, they endured their first of many breakups as a source told the magazine that they had “a complicated relationship.”

Mortimer and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, which began filming in August around the time that Bethenny Frankel announced she was quitting.