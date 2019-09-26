Angela Simmons Puts On Tightest Black Leggings & Red Hot Heels

Angela Simmons’ fans know that she’s not shy about sharing photos of her curvy figure on Instagram.

And in her newest photo, the reality TV star was spotted rocking a pair of impossibly tight leggings, which she paired with a flowy, leopard-print top.

The update consisted of three photos, with one of them showing off her red hot heels.

In the first two shots, Angela faced her back to the camera while placing her left hand on her hips. She looked at the camera with a sultry look on her face, while her curly hair cascaded down and reached her derriere. One of these photos was more zoomed out than the other, revealing her shoes, which added a bright pop of color to her outfit.

The third photo showed Angela from the front, as she played with her hands. Her top featured long sleeves, and an asymmetrical cut. The right side of the shirt billowed down to the ground, while the left side of the top ended at her hips. Her cleavage peeked through, as she tilted her head slightly to the right and pursed her lips.

Behind Angela, you could see a tan couch, a side table and a lamp with a clear base.

This update has been liked over 8,800 times in the first half-hour since it went live.

Simmons’ fans sent their compliments, with some people focusing on her looks.

“You’re a very unique and extraordinary beautiful woman and I love you,” said a fan.

“Wait im confused did you get younger? D*mn Woman!” exclaimed another fan.

“I just like the work u put in day in and out keep it lil momma,” said a follower, likely referring to her #BuiltNotBought hashtag.

Angela is outspoken about her efforts in keeping her physique. She shares workout videos periodically, and often promotes the hashtag as a way to announce that her body is not built by plastic surgery.

At any rate, Angela’s fans had more nice things to say in the comment section.

“Makeup is on YEZZZZ!!” said a fan.

“OMG I wanna meet this woman…,” said another fan.

And this isn’t to mention another update from yesterday, where Angela rocked a pair of daisy dukes. She paired the denim bottoms with a band shirt, which she cropped to flaunt her midriff. She posed outdoors with her left hand on her hips. Her hair was worn down in loose waves, as it blew in the wind.

This update received over 88,500 likes.