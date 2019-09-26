Justin Bieber Asks Fans To Help Pick Out His Wedding Tuxedo

Justin playfully requested his Instagram followers to help him choose his wedding outfit.

On Thursday, Justin Bieber showed off his silly side in two seperate posts on Instagram. The “Let Me Love You” singer playfully shared some unusual tuxedo options that he claimed to be considering for his upcoming wedding ceremony. The total of five looks ranged from a satin pink suit with a matching top hat, a banana-patterned teal tux, a rainbow suit, and a blood-splattered white jacket and trousers. In the caption, Justin requested his fans to help him choose his wedding outfit.

Justin’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, was quick to cast in her vote.

“I like the last one personally,” quipped the model, referring to a male romper tuxedo.

Fans seemed to agree, as the comment has racked up more than 12,000 likes.

Justin’s followers proceeded to share their own opinions in the comments section.

“Pink definitely the pink,” wrote a commenter.

“Bro easy, a mix of all three. The hat from the first one, the pants from the second one and the shirt from the third one. Boom #art,” said another.

“Rainbow suit, but hem the pants into shorts and get the top hat from the pink one,” suggested one fan.

Others, however, didn’t seem to be sure if Justin was serious.

“I really can’t tell whether you’re joking or not,” commented an Instagram user.

“I hope you’re kidding,” chimed in a different follower, adding both a crying emoji and a crying-laughing emoji to the comment.

As fans of Justin and Hailey are well aware, the couple have been planning their upcoming vows for quite some time. According to Entertainment Tonight, the lovebirds had a private ceremony at a New York courthouse last year. This time, however, the couple wants to involve their family and friends in celebrating their love for each other. Their lavish wedding party will be held on September 30 in South Carolina.

A source revealed that Justin, who has struggled with his mental health, is in a good place and is extremely excited for his upcoming nuptials.

Hailey also seems to be gearing up for her vows. The Daily Mail reported that the stunner had a bachelorette party in West Hollywood. On Wednesday night, the 22-year-old was spotted at Ysabel, a popular restaurant, and Delilah nightclub with fellow model, Kendall Jenner. Hailey looked adorable in a figure-hugging white dress, a pair of sparkling clear heels, and a bridal veil.

To see more of Justin and Hailey, be sure to follow their Instagram accounts.