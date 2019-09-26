‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Posts Rare Photo With Her Four Daughters

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star celebrates her daughters with a girls-only snap.

Kyle Richards is blessed when it comes to the daughter department. Like many moms of girls, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a sweet tribute on National Daughter Day on Wednesday. But Kyle has four daughters, so she has even more to be thankful for than many parents.

In honor of the theme day, Kyle posted a photo with her daughters Farrah, Sophia, Alexia, and Portia. All of her daughters are dressed in tasteful two-piece swimsuits in the vacation snap while a makeup-free Kyle is also wearing a bright pink, patterned swimsuit with a sheer pale pink coverup and oversized straw hat. In the caption to the pic, Kyle described her four girls as “amazing.”

It’s no surprise that Kyle’s friends and other followers commented on the snap.

“Beauties!!!! Love this so much!” wrote fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Kyle’s best friend Faye Resnick posted heart emoji, while other fans also commented on Kyle’s beautiful family.

“Beautiful mom with her beautiful girls,” wrote a fan.

“So much natural beauty,” added another.

“Such a beautiful family!!!” a third fan wrote to Kyle. “You’ve raised wonderful, strong, intelligent, sensitive, lovely daughters! Just like their mama.”

You can see Kyle Richards’ photo with her four daughters below.

While it’s hard to tell what Kyle’s bathing suit looks like in the photo, the 50-year-old Bravo star has been known to rock a bikini. Earlier this year she marked the big 5-0 with an Instagram photo that showed her in a yellow two-piece suit that showed off her toned figure as she vacationed in Mexico.

In the photo, which you can see below, Kyle definitely doesn’t look like a 50-year-old mom of four.

While she looks fabulous, last year Kyle told Fox News she feels “pressure” to look her best due to her life in the spotlight, but added that she doesn’t get down if things go awry.

“If I’ve gained weight, it’s OK, this is life, this is my reality,” Kyle said. “The weight goes up, it goes down, my skin’s not looking great or whatever it is, it’s part of life. I do feel pressure to look my best, but I think I do that in my personal life anyway.”

The longtime Bravo star added that she has tried to teach her four daughters, who range in age from 30 -years-old to 11, that they should be mindful of their appearance.

“Like I tell my daughters, first impressions are important so once it’s out there, whether it’s a picture or a TV show, it’s there, it’s going to be there forever,” Kyle said.

You can see Kyle Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.