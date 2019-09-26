Julianne Moore, 58, Shows Cleavage In Wine Dress For ‘Vogue Magazine’

Julianne Moore, stunned in a recent Instagram photo that was posted by Vogue Magazine. It appeared to be a throwback picture, and it was being used to promote an upcoming event.

In the photo, Moore rocked an eye-catching, red dress in a wine color. It had a low scoop-neck, which left some of her cleavage showing. However, the rest of the ensemble had a conservative cut, at least in the front. It featured long sleeves, along with multi-tiered ruffles that made up the skirt.

Julianne wore her hair down, and placed it over her right shoulder in luxurious curls. She smiled softly for the shot, and rocked light pink blush along with dark pink lipstick. She kept her accessories simple, wearing small, white drop earrings and no necklace.

The actress posed on top of a light blue stand, with red carpet thrown on top of it. The carpet or rug was bunched up to her right, as she placed her right hand on top.

This isn’t to mention that Moore is keeping her fans entertained with a personal stream of photos on her Instagram. This included an update from a couple of days ago, where she spotted a burnt orange outfit.

She was spotted walking in front of a large sculpture that read, “DIOR” in all caps. The dress she wore had a loose fit throughout, and she completed the look with a pair of eye-catching, black sandals.

Julianne accessorized with a black bag, which she slung over her shoulders, as she smiled widely for the camera.

Previously, the actress opened up to IndieWire about her film preferences, and went into detail about some of her favorite types of movies. In particular, she discussed The Rider by Chloe Zhao.

“I want to see movies about people who are engaging in real life and are doing things that are the drama of regular life,” she said.

“I wouldn’t even say ‘ordinary,’ because I don’t think that the kid in ‘The Rider’ is ordinary. Nor do I think that Gloria is ordinary, but it’s what life is. What is life? Sometimes it’s getting up and going to work and feeding your cat. That’s your life,” she explained.

With that being said, fans can look forward to seeing Moore in an upcoming movie called The Woman in the Window. She’ll be co-starring next to Amy Adams and Gary Oldman, among others, according to IMDB. It’s scheduled to premiere in 2020.