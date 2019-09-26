‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Ex-Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Turns Over ‘Audio Clips’ In Abuse Case

Amber Portwood was arrested in July.

Amber Portwood’s former boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, has provided “scathing evidence” to the court in his ongoing case against the Teen Mom OG star.

According to a September 26 report from Radar Online, the Marion Superior Court obtained three emails from Glennon, one of which was titled “Amber Audio Clips” and others with the titles, “Missed One” and “August 7th 2018-5:39- First Blood Drawn.” In the second clip, the outlet revealed, a doorbell video was featured.

As fans well know, the legal drama between Portwood and Glennon began in July, when the mother of two was arrested after allegedly fighting with her partner about a fireworks show in their area and resulted in Portwood being charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery.

Also after the incident, Glennon filed for sole legal and primary physical custody of the one-year-old son, James, and requested Portwood pay him child support. He even requested that she not be left alone with their child and submitted an application to be allowed to leave their home in Indiana and move back to his hometown in Malibu, California.

“Father believes Mother is currently unable to provide a safe, stable and secure environment for James on an ongoing basis due to her frequent refusal and/or failure to take medicines prescribed to treat her mental-health conditions, among other concerns,” his court documents read.

While a no-contact order was put in place for Glennon and James after the incident, which protected them from Portwood, the no-contact order between Portwood and James has since been lifted.

In her own court documents, Portwood fired back at Glennon’s request to move with their son to California.

Loading...

As for what the audio tapes against Portwood have revealed, the Radar Online report went on to reveal that in one particular taping, which was recorded around Christmastime in 2018, Portwood allegedly said she was going to tell her son that his father is a “trash bag” before calling Glennon a “fat a**.” Then, things reportedly got physical between the former couple with Glennon screaming for Portwood to stop and telling her that he was holding their baby.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Portwood faced rumors of a potential firing after the clips were shared but has allegedly not been let go quite yet. Instead, as The Ashley’s Reality Roundup confirmed, producers will continue to film with her until an outcome is decided upon at her upcoming trial.

Teen Mom OG is expected to return to MTV sometime next year for a new season.