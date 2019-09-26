Michael Rosenbaum Reveals Sad Offer Made To Him To Reprise Lex Luthor In ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’

The former "Smallville" actor was less than thrilled with the offer made to him.

There are just over two months to go until The CW’s huge crossover event which will be titled “Crisis On Infinite Earths.” The shows of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) will all come together with appearances of numerous characters from past shows as well. While some big announcements have already been confirmed, Michael Rosenbaum wanted to let all the fans know why he won’t be reprising his role of Lex Luthor from Smallville.

Just last week, The Inquisitr reported that Tom Welling was confirmed for “Crisis On Infinite Earths” in the role that fans wanted to see him in. Welling is going to be back as Clark Kent/Superman which is the role he famously played for so many years on the very popular Smallville series.

It was some of the news that DC Comics fans had been waiting for, and it was huge for the crossover event which will stretch across Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. There will be multiple versions of “Superman” appearing in the big series, but which villain will the face?

Many had hoped that Lex Luthor from Smallville would appear to confront him, but that doesn’t seem like it is going to happen.

Earlier this week, Michael Rosenbaum took to his official Twitter account to clear things up. Not only did he reveal that he won’t be appearing in “Crisis On Infinite Earths,” but he revealed that was made to him by Warner Bros. and it wasn’t overly impressive.

It’s really starting to hit me that Michael Rosenbaum’s Lex Luthor isn’t going to be in #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths… #Smallville pic.twitter.com/B9gCBWLDqq — Always Hold On To Smallville (@alwaysmallville) September 25, 2019

Yes, he won’t be showing up in the big crossover unless a major change comes about, but Warner Bros. didn’t seem to try very hard to lure him in.

“I’ll just be straight up about this. WB called my agents Friday afternoon when I was in Florida visiting my grandfather in a nursing home. Their offer: No Script. No idea what I’m doing. No idea when I’m shooting. Basically no money. And the real kick in the a** ‘We have to know now.’ My simple answer was ‘Pass’. I think you can understand why. I hope this answers your questions. Lovingly, Rosenbaum.”

Some fans jumped his case on Twitter and said that he still should have accepted the offer for their sake. Others came to his defense and wouldn’t expect someone to work for nothing and rearrange their schedule without any kind of confirmed times or places.

While it would have been incredibly great to have Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor and facing off against Tom Welling as Superman once again, it simply isn’t meant to be. That battle will live on in the past of Smallville, but “Crisis On Infinite Earths” will still be an incredible event with dozens of characters and actors participating.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is going to air over four nights in December and January as all five shows will take part.