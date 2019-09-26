American ‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Flaunts Insane Legs In Biker Shorts As She Licks A Lollipop

Antje Utgaard is heating up Instagram with her most recent post. While the American Playboy model has made a name for herself on Instagram for her racy posts, the blonde bombshell also has a pretty great sense of humor, which is evident in her captions.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin native took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering snapshot of herself in a figure-hugging attire that puts her famous curves on display, as she licks a lollipop playfully. She teamed her post with a caption in which she asks how many licks it takes to get to the center of the candy.

In the shot, the model is seen leaning against a protective rail in Los Angeles, California, as she indicated via the geotag included with her post. The model is rocking a pair of black biker shorts that above her bellybutton, leaving her toned upper abs on display, as they hug her lower body tightly, highlighting her full, wide hips. The shorts reach down to just above her knees, showcasing her strong thighs.

Utgaard teamed her shorts with a black bra that features thin straps that go over her shoulders and a triangle structure that puts her busty physique in full evidence.

She completed her look with a pair of black high heeled sandals that give her otherwise casual outfit a more dressed up touch, perfectly capturing the urban atmosphere of L.A. Meanwhile, the blonde model is holding a colorful lollipop to her mouth as she strikes a coquettish facial expression. She is looking down at the ground as she smiles for the photo.

Utgaard is wearing her blonde hair in a middle part and styled down in large, loose waves that fall over her left shoulder, cascading down her left arm.

Since going live, the post — which Utgaard shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 8,000 likes in just a couple of hours of being posted — as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 90 comments to the photo, promising to get a lot more interactions as the evening progresses. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and to engage with her caption.

“Antje lookin like a snack,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“So lovely n sexy,” another fan raved, including a string of emoji featuring kiss marks and emoji blowing a heart kiss.