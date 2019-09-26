Sierra Skye Teases Fans While Tugging At Bikini Bottoms: ‘Don’t Mind Me’

Sierra Skye has spent the better part of the summer thrilling her fans with photos that show off her incredible body. On Thursday, she gave them something extra to drool over when she uploaded a video in which she wore a tiny bikini.

In the clip, Sierra was outside sitting on an outdoor chair. She wore a tiny cheetah-print string bikini that left little to the imagination. The top accentuated her chest, while the strings on the bottoms, pulled high on her hips, drew the eye to her hourglass shape. Sierra leaned back on one arm and tugged at her bikini string with the other. She then tucked her hair behind her ear and gave the camera a sultry look before turning her head seductively.

On display was Sierra’s incredibly fit figure. With her back slightly arched, Sierra’s chest became a focal point. Her flat abs, curvy hips and toned thighs also attracted attention. Her smooth, bronze skin glowed in the outdoor light. Sierra looked to be wearing a full face of makeup, and her hair was styled in a familiar messy bun. The beauty wore a pair of gold heart earrings to add a bit of bling to the sexy look.

In the post’s caption, Sierra wrote, “Don’t mind me,” with a tongue emoji.

The Instagram sensation’s four million followers raved over the video.

“I don’t mind at all,” one admirer joked.

“Oh, I think I would definitely mind you,” quipped another admirer.

“Unreal,” was all one follower could manage to say about the clip.

“So beautiful. So sexy. Wow!” wrote another admirer.

Sierra likes to keep her fans guessing what she will wear next. While her followers can always count on her to show off her incredible figure, they might not always know what she will be wearing. She does seem to favor bikinis, but she also seems to like modeling lingerie and sexy dresses — all of which look fantastic.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, she teased her fans wearing a pair of skimpy pink undies. She has also thrilled them with some risqué snaps that push Instagram’s limits.

The beauty definitely knows how to work the camera. Her impressive following indicates that she knows just what her followers like to see. Along with her suggestive photos, Sierra’s sometimes provocative captions often engage her fans.

Those wanting to see what Sierra will post next can follow her Instagram account.