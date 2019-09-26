‘A Million Little Things’ Spoilers For Season 2 Episode 1: A Big Secret Exposed

A Million Little Things returns for Season 2 on September 26, and if the opening moments are any indication, the second year of this ABC drama is going to be explosive.

Eddie Saville (David Giuntoli) is on the street in front of the family home when Katherine (Grace Park) joins her estranged husband. The pair sit on the back bumper of his car as Katherine asks Eddie, “What’s going on?”

“I want to come home,” he blurts out, looking scared as he says those words, adding, “There’s nothing I want more.”

There is definitely a “but” coming sooner than later when the once cheating spouse adds that he has promised he will not lie any longer.

“So there’s something I need to tell you,” he explains to his wife in a near whisper.

She looks fearful as she huddles in her purple jacket while birds sing in the background.

“It’s not Jon’s baby,” he says, referring to the child about to be born to Delilah (Stéphanie Szostak), the woman who was married to Eddie’s best friend who had killed himself. When the suicide took place, the bond from among the members of his group was “tested as everyone [was] forced to grapple with grief while searching for answers and dealing with their own issues and personal traumas.”

Perhaps the deepest bond to be broken was when Katherine discovered that Eddie was having an affair with Delilah that had continued up until Jon’s death. The situation became even more outrageous since the young widow and Eddie have been pretending that the soon-to-be-born baby is actually the result of the affair rather than the marriage.

Katherine sobs when she hears the truth. It seems she is hardly able to stand the information while Eddie seems oblivious and keeps talking.

“And I didn’t say anything to you because she and I agreed [the baby] needs to be Jon’s. And I couldn’t lie to you. I couldn’t ask you to take me back and lie to you.”

Just as he finishes his soliloquy, his crying wife makes a quick phone check, and then simply sighs. She looks at Eddie but can’t seen to speak until he asks her what is going on. She replies that he doesn’t know but that Delilah is currently in labor.

At that point, Eddie puts his head down and holds his forehead while he sighs. She gets up from the car bumper and starts to walk away when he pleads with her.

“Tell me what you want me to do. I will do whatever you want me to do.”

Through tears, Katherine admits she doesn’t know “what I want you to do. I know what you need to do.” After that she raises her voice, stating, “You need to get to that hospital and you need to be there for that baby the way you weren’t there for [their son] Theo.”

At that point, he goes to embrace her but Katherine stops Eddie in his tracks, shouting, “Don’t.”

Then she tells him to “just go,” whereupon he offers a feeble “I’m sorry.”

And, just like that, he drives away as the mother of his child stands in the street, sobbing.

A Million Little Pieces airs Thursdays at 9 p.m., ET, on ABC.