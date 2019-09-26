Instagram Hottie Anna Louise Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Booty In Tiny Bikini

Anna Louise shared a cheeky, new Instagram photo today. The backdrop featured a blue ocean, although her fans may have been distracted by her curvy bod that she put on display.

The social media hottie was spotted facing her back to the camera, as she placed her hands on the sides of her derriere. She wore her hair down and slicked back, as it fell down her upper back.

Louise rocked a black, string bikini. And thanks to the small nature of her ensemble, her fans got a good look at her derriere. The model also had beads of water on her body, along with some sand that clung to her back.

The photo prompted her fans to rave about her looks in the comment section.

“OMG! My dreamgirl is so beautiful,” said a fan.

“Beautiful view. Beautiful girl. Thanks,” said another fan.

The model also shared another bikini pic a couple of days ago, but this time, she posed next to a wooden fence and green vegetation. She wore a small, red hot bikini top along with daisy dukes. She left her shorts unbuttoned, and rested her thumbs in the belt loops.

Anna seemingly matched her backdrop, as red flowers could be seen above the fence line.

This photo was liked over 25,000 times, and fans had plenty of nice compliments that they sent Louise’s way.

“I am a red bikini top and daisy duke shorts lover,” said a fan.

“You look sensational. I can’t sleep now,” joked another fan.

“You are stunning, absolutely breathtaking,” gushed a follower.

Loading...

And while the model tends to share mostly bikini pics, she switched it up four days ago with a sultry video. It showed her rocking a nude-toned mini dress, which featured a low, scoop back.

The clip was taken as the sun was setting or rising, as the red glow from the sun illuminated the model. Louise was seen popping her left leg, as she played with her hair with her hands. Behind her, you could see the ocean, along with low-lying clouds.

Anna glanced over her left shoulder at the camera at one point, and smiled widely as she showed off her outfit from the side. It looked like Anna was going braless under the small dress, as a little bit of her sideboob peeked through for a moment.

Louise also rocked a large, round-faced watch on her left hand.

This video was watched over 67,000 times.