Miley Cyrus Rocks Butt-Baring Thong To Snap Hot Mom Tish In A Bikini: ‘Get That Booty’

The Cyrus family are delivering plenty of bikinis today. Miley Cyrus has already made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for baring her peachy rear in a black thong bikini on social media, with fans appearing to love the photos of the 26-year-old. Also updating her Instagram in a two-piece has been Miley’s older sister Brandi: the 32-year-old posted a gorgeous snap of herself in a pink bikini.

It looks like a third member of the family has joined the bikini shenanigans. Brandi took to her Instagram stories earlier today with a video showing Miley and attractive mom Tish bonding. The video showed the same, sun-drenched and pool setting seen in Miley’s photos. Brandi appeared to be handling the camera, although she herself was filming somewhat of a photoshoot as Miley attempted to document Tish striking a pose from a rocky ledge at the other side of the swimming pool.

Miley was seen in the immediate foreground: the blonde was shot from behind as she attempted to snap her mother, with fans seeing Miley steadying herself as she crouched down to get the best angle. Of course, with Miley appearing from behind, fans did see that thong. Miley appeared to wobble a little as she lost her footing, but she eventually regained it.

“Get that booty,” a voice was heard saying.

Tish didn’t appear shot close up – if anything, it was the opposite. The 52-year old was seen way in the distance, but her killer bikini body was visible.

The desert vacation from this threesome has delivered plenty of social media content. From Brandi’s side, Instagram stories have shown her riding vehicles through stunning parched scenery, with photos of the DJ and fashion editor rocking summery outfits also popping up on her Instagram feed. Meanwhile, Tish has delivered a beautiful selfie, plus an image of her in the wild surrounds shot further out.

Notably absent in the sister and mom bonding trip has been Noah Cyrus. The 19-year-old doesn’t appear to have joined her family on this getaway, although the “July” singer hasn’t fallen short on delivering family-centric content to her social media: the star took to Instagram recently with a motorcycle video featuring dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

Tish seems to have been a huge support system for Miley of late. Of course, the star is still making headlines both for her divorce from Liam Hemsworth and what seems to be a split from Kaitlynn Carter.

