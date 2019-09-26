UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Stuns Fans In New Post As She Works On Her Art

Brittney Palmer is lot more than meets the eye. In addition to being one of the most popular UFC ring girls in the United States, as noted by UFC Betting Online, Palmer is also a model, host, designer and a contemporary artist. The American beauty often uses her massive Instagram following to showcase her artistic side, which is what she did on Thursday.

Palmer took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots in which she is seen working on her art as she sizzles in a sexy outfit that showcases all of her appeal. In the photo, Palmer is siting outdoors sketching on a notebook at the Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City, Mexico, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. As she lets inspiration take over her, she is seen wearing a fiery red top that features shorts sleeves that sit off the shoulders and a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, putting her buxom figure front and center.

Palmer teamed her top with a pair of distressed jeans that sit low on her frame, hugging her lower body tightly. She completed her look with a nude-colored cardigan, which she is wearing off her right shoulder in the first photo, exposing a bit of skin.

In the second photo, Palmer is facing the camera without the notebook as she sits on the bench with her legs closed. She is looking straight-on at the camera with inquisitive eyes and a half smile on her lips. The model is wearing her caramel hair swept over to one side and styled down in large, loose waves that cascade over her left shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest and arm.

Since going live, the post — which Palmer shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers — had garnered nearly 9,000 likes in just a few hours of being posted — as of the time of this writing. The same time frame also brought in more than 115 comments to the photos, proving to be quite popular among her followers.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the UFC ring girl took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“There are levels to this game. And you’re at the top!” one fan raved, trailing the comment with a smiley emoji.

Loading...

“Woooaaawww you’re Beautiful,” another one chimed in, also pairing the message with a string of emoji.