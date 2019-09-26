Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Tight Mom Jeans & Cleavage-Baring Shirt In Stunning New Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is one of the hottest moms on Instagram, and she’s confirming it in her latest social media snapshot, where she stuns in a pair of tight jeans and a skimpy top.

In the photograph, Kourtney is seen standing in a bathroom as she turns her body to the side and gives a sultry stare into the camera. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a pair of dark gray acid-wash jeans with a high, elastic waist, a style known as “mom jeans” on the internet.

The mother-of-three also donned a brown silky top that boasted spaghetti straps and a low cut. The ensemble flaunted Kourt’s ample cleavage, toned arms, and tiny waist.

The reality star also wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and worn in a classic ponytail behind her head. The straight strands fell down her back.

Kardashian also rocked a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

“Loving these 80’s jeans,” one fan wrote in the comment section of Kourtney’s look.

“Had those pants in high school,” another Instagram user said.

“Omg you are so beautiful,” a third fan wrote.

“Queen slaying over here,” another comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney has sparked rumors that she may be back together with her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, after the pair were allegedly spotted out together last week.

Us Weekly reports that Kourtney and Younes are seeing each other again, but that they are not officially back together. In the meantime they are allegedly carrying on a friendly relationship.

“They are seeing where things go [with] their relationship. They aren’t necessarily ‘back together’ and Kourtney hasn’t put a label on it or made it official with him yet, but they are hanging out and talking,” the insider told the outlet.

Kourtney and Younes split last year after nearly two years together. They then briefly reconciled before calling it quits for good.

“They have great chemistry and that’s one of the things that brought her back to him. They are revisiting their relationship,” a source said of the reality star and the model at the time.

