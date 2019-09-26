WWE News: Another Huge Title Match Confirmed For Season Premiere Of ‘Monday Night Raw’

Another title will be on the line for what is being built into a huge episode of 'Raw.'

The season premiere of Monday Night Raw takes place next week, and WWE is certainly building it up to be an absolutely huge episode. AJ Styles will put his U.S. Championship on the line against Cedric Alexander and other matches will fill the card, but a new one was announced on Thursday afternoon. The new Raw Tag Team Champions are willing to put their titles up for grabs against one of the more popular teams in the entire company.

A couple of weeks ago, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler went into Clash of Champions with the deck stacked against them. They were facing off against the powerful team of Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins with the hope of winning the tag titles for the red brand.

They ended up walking out as winners of the match as new champions and having others refer to them as “Absolutely Glorious.” Now, the new tag champions will need to work even harder to hold onto their titles, and they will receive a tough test on next week’s Raw.

The official website of WWE confirmed a match for Monday Night Raw, and it will have Absolutely Glorious defending against Heavy Machinery. The powerhouse team from Friday Night SmackDown is still looking to capture their first main roster titles, but this won’t be an easy task.

Ziggler and Roode were randomly partnered together over a month ago, and they won a huge match which featured multiple established tag teams. They ended up winning the match and earning the shot at the titles, which led to them becoming champions at the pay-per-view.

Heavy Machinery is a team that has come a long way and has come close to winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship a few times. The team has run into a bit of bad luck lately, though, as Tucker had his car broken into and ring gear stolen, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Now, WWE is going to want the season premiere of Monday Night Raw to be big, exciting, and unpredictable. For something big to happen, one would think that a title change would be in order, but there may be issues in this situation.

The next WWE Superstar Draft is taking place in mid-October and with that, the “Wild Card Rule” will no longer exist. If Heavy Machinery wins the Raw Tag Team Championship from Absolutely Glorious, it could lead to those titles being stuck on the wrong brand. Then again, Heavy Machinery could be moved to the red brand in the draft and solve those problems. Either way, this huge match will take place next week, and it’s going to be fun.