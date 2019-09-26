Gwen Stefani, 49, Flaunts Long, Lean Legs In Flirty Mini Dress

The singer looked stunning in her mini dress.

Gwen Stefani, 49, has proved time and time again that she’s absolutely ageless. On Thursday night, the Grammy Award winning artist strutted her stuff at the Gala for the Global Ocean, held at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco. At the star-studded event, hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Gwen looked stunning in a light blue mini dress with an elegant train. She also wore sparkling high heels and nude fishnet stockings that gave the look added sex appeal. The mother of three accessorized her outfit with a dainty belt, diamond earrings, a metallic clutch, and a statement necklace. In the sexy ensemble, “the Sweet Escape” singer flaunted her long, lean legs and tiny waist.

Gwen styled her icy blond hair in a sleek side part and opted to wear her signature red lipstick.

The singer doesn’t seem shy when it comes to showing off her incredible legs. Earlier this week, Gwen uploaded a silly skit on Instagram. The clip shows The Voice judge and her beau, Blake Shelton, in their living room together. In the video, Gwen wears a tiny pair of denim shorts with black fishnets. She paired the casual look with a yellow jacket and matching cowboy boots.

The adorable couple recently showed audience members that they have amazing chemistry on screen. According to Country Living, the lovebirds constantly flirted with each other during the The Voice‘s Season 16 premier. A particularly swoon-worthy moment occurred when Gwen blocked Blake’s chances to put 22-year-old singer Kyndal Inskeep on his team.

“It’s never good when your girlfriend blocks you,” quipped the country star. “But this brings it to a whole new level, okay? This was on national television!”

The fashion designer didn’t back down, but viewers did catch Gwen mouthing “I love you” to her man.

While the couple appears to be more in love than ever, Gwen recently revealed she wasn’t exactly a fan of Blake’s prior to dating. CNN reported that the stunner opened up about her relationship on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show “Radio Andy.”

“I didn’t even know he existed before the show,” said the pop star. “I didn’t even know that he was a human being on this planet.”

Gwen also took no time to tease her boyfriend of four years.

“I’ve accepted that he’s a true hillbilly and all those things,” joked the former No Doubt singer.

To see more of Gwen and Blake, be sure to watch The Voice, airing Mondays and Tuesday on NBC.