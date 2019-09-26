Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Smolders In An Animal-Print Sarong & Hot-Pink Bikini Bottoms

It’s been a while since Elizabeth Hurley has updated the Instagram page of her eponymous swimwear brand, and fans have certainly noticed her absence. Her previous post was dated September 6 and saw the stunning British actress and model show off her age-defying figure in a chic aquamarine beach tunic from her own collection.

The Royals star finally broke the hiatus on September 26, when she shared a gripping beachside photo that, oddly enough, ended up sending some serious jungle vibes on Instagram.

In the new snap, Elizabeth took a walk on the wild side as she modeled a chic animal-print sarong, which she coquettishly wrapped around her bust. Boasting a delicate pastel-pink color, the stylish beach garment was covered in countless jaguar spots in a slightly darker shade of pink. Proving to be the best ambassador for her brand, the 54-year-old stunner cut a sexy-chic figure in the trendy sarong, which was tied around her neck in a halterneck-like fashion that left her sculpted shoulders exposed. Snug-fitting around the chest, the item draped down her waistline and over her hip, swathing her internet-famous curves in a breezy, semi-sheer fabric.

Elizabeth paired the jaguar sarong with hot-pink bikini bottoms, which she let show by pulling up the sarong to showcase her insanely fit lower body.

The Bedazzled actress put on a very seductive display in the sexy beach attire. Channeling her inner feline, Elizabeth gave off some sweltering jungle-cat vibes in the animal-print ensemble, while also flaunting her glowing tan in the process. Snapped on the beach, the English beauty lounged on the soft sand, leaning on her elbow and resting her other hand on her thigh. To better showcase the pink bikini bottoms, she slightly parted open her toned legs, thereby putting her chiseled thighs on full display.

While the sarong was not cleavage-flaunting, Elizabeth showed quite a generous amount of skin in the revealing outfit, proudly showing off her jaw-dropping bikini body in the jaguar-print garment. Fans might even argue that her sexy look was a braless one, as the EdTV actress didn’t appear to be wearing any kind of support underneath the airy number.

To top it all off, Elizabeth rocked the wet-hair look as she seductively modeled the provocative beach apparel. A few grains of sand clung to her supple skin, visible as an isolated patch on her thigh and also along her forearm, suggesting that the ageless beauty had just come from a dip in the sea.

Elizabeth added extra oomph to her already spicy ensemble with a tribal bone necklace that completed the jungle theme. She also sported what appeared to be a bone ring on her finger, showing that she truly went all-in when creating her look.

The sizzling pic immediately caught the eye of her fans, reeling in quite a bit of engagement on the Elizabeth Hurley Beach Instagram page.

“Amazing!” one person wrote under Elizabeth’s post, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“Looking very hot again liz,” read a second message, trailed by a seemingly endless string of fire emoji.

“Wow you’re so perfect,” commented a third Instagram user, clearly entranced by Elizabeth’s smoking-hot beach-babe look.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” was a fourth reply, ending in a trio of heart emoji.

The sentiment was echoed by another comment that read, “Drop-dead gorgeous,” followed by a hibiscus emoji.

“With you I can never tell if it’s a current pic, or a TB?” quipped another adoring fan, puzzled by Elizabeth’s age-defying beauty.

