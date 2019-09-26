Alexis Ren Shows Off Flexible Bod & Bends Completely Backwards On Her Knees

Alexis Ren has been sharing her usual stream of sultry updates with her Instagram fans, including a recent photo where she rocked a small tank top. But with that being said, today was all about her flexibility and jeans, as she shared a post with three photos.

All of the images were taken at the beach, as Ren rocked the same outfit. Her top was a white, crop tank with thick straps. She paired this with light Levi’s jeans. The pants featured a rip on her right side of her booty.

The first photo showed Ren standing up, as she propped up her right leg to accentuate the rip in her pants. She angled her back diagonally to the camera, as she placed her right hand on her forehead. Ren tilted her head to the right, and closed her eyes for the shot.

The model wore her hair in two braided pigtails and kept things simple with a simple gold ring and no necklace.

The second photo was a close-up of Ren from her waist-up as she placed her hands on her cheeks. She smiled with her lips closed.

But the photo that had many fans talking was the final image of the set. Ren showed off her flexibility, as she posed on her knees. She bent her back so that her face was visible upside-down. The model steadied herself by placing her hands on her lower calves, and smiled while pulling off the pose.

“For real scared me the f out thought u broke your back,” commented a fan.

“Last pictute: Exorcism of Alexis Ren,” joked another fan.

Others commented on the model’s outfit, looks, and the location of the photoshoot.

“D*mn, i miss the beach so much right now :(,” said a follower.

“I. NEED. YOUR. JEANS,” exclaimed another follower.

“So nice seeing you thick and healthy,” observed an Instagram user.

With that being said, Ren’s update from a couple of days ago suggests that she has something happening in her love life that’s giving her a new glow.

Loading...

The update included a photo of Ren’s face as someone cradled it in their hands. It was followed by a screenshot between the model and her lover, as they professed their feelings for her.

“You are this gentle layer over my reality,” they said.

This update was liked over 585,000 times. So far, the identity of Ren’s lover seems to be a mystery. She disabled the comments section for this post, so any speculation by fans had to happen offline.