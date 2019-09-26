Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Suspicion Explodes As Flesh-Flashing Pic Has Instagram Spotting A Bump

Instagram seems to think that Kylie Jenner is pregnant. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has mostly been making headlines for reportedly having been hospitalized with a flu-like illness, per The Inquisitr, but today is seeing Kylie’s fans hone in on something else. A new image of the 22-year-old has appeared on her Instagram as promotion for her makeup brand’s collaboration with French designer Balmain that launches tomorrow, but it looks like viewers to the photo have been discussing more than just the partnership.

Kylie’s photo showed her striking a goddess-like pose as she was photographed with a face full of her cosmetics. The star had harnessed sister Kim Kardashian’s current short and dark bob, with her striking face likely making fans do a double-take. Kylie had her eyes closed, with colorful eyeshadow, defined lips, and thick brows accentuating her features. Wardrobe-wise, the makeup mogul had opted for an unusual and ruffled number in pinks – whether or not the outfit was a dress was hard to say. Regardless, it was flashing a fair amount of skin, with a one-shouldered finish showcasing the mother of one’s upper body with a slightly low-cut neckline.

Fan talk has been about the skin towards the lower part of the photo, though – and this wasn’t just four or five comments. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s update was less than an hour old before finding itself littered with pregnancy comments.

“Does anyone notice her belly? Is that a baby bump?” one fan asked.

“Kylie, you pregnant” saw another user directly probe the star.

“Is that a belly or am I trippin?”

“Does no-one else see a bump?” was another comment.

While some fans did seem to have other responses – many wished the star well along with resplies also coming in to congratulate Kylie on collaborating with Balmain – it did appear that the platform was somewhat united with its most prevalent question.

“Is she pregnant?” one fan asked.

“Is she pregnant again?….” saw a user acknowledge that Kylie is already a mother.

“What’s w your belly,” one user wrote.

“Is that a baby bump??? Or am I seeing things?” was yet another probe.

Some fans did seem to agree that the lower part of the image was showing Kylie’s knee. Then again, the users thinking that the bare skin in this part of the photo to be a limb did seem outnumbered by those convinced that it was a baby bump. Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott have suggested that they want a second child, but no pregnancy has been announced.