American UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Showcases Fabulous Figure In Purple Lace

American UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste had her fans thinking she looked angelic in her recent Instagram update. On Thursday, the beauty shared a snap in which she wore a purple lace dress while standing barefoot on the beach.

In the post, Arianny was on a beach somewhere in the Bahamas. Pink and purple hues colored the sky and clouds behind her. Standing with turquoise water behind her, the beauty stood barefoot in the sand.

Even more dazzling than the landscape was how Arianny looked. She wore a strapless purple lace dress with a plunging neckline that showcased her incredible figure. The low-cut bodice on the dress not only gave viewers a peek at Arianny’s cleavage, it accentuated her slender waist. Arianny held the sides of the flowy dress, which went mid-calf on her legs. The model wore a pair of glitzy earrings to add a touch of glam to the sexy, yet feminine, look. Arianny wore a full face of makeup and had her hair styled back in a sleek bun. She looked off to the side with a smile on her face.

Her fans gushed over how she looked in the photo.

“You belong in the clouds,” commented one fan.

One admirer said Arianny looked like a princess while another one told her she looked angelic.

“Dreamy,” one fan wrote.

“You look absolutely stunning,” said another follower.

Judging from her Instagram updates, Arianny has been vacationing in the Bahamas the past few days. As The Inquisitr reported this week, the ring girl flaunted her figure in a red bikini while enjoying time in the sun.

Arianny attended the Burning Man festival easier in the month and shared some photos from her time there. She rocked a revealing one-piece get-up that featured a deep-cut neckline and cut out sides.

Loading...

The brunette beauty puts in the work to get the body she has. In an interview with Naluda magazine, she said that she workouts out frequently, and likes to mix things up to keep from getting bored.

She said she enjoyed kickboxing, lifting light weights while performing high reps and Pilates.

“I usually prefer to work out in the mornings, it gives me energy throughout the day,” she said, adding that she works between three and five times a week.

When asked is she had any health and fitness tips she might share with others who want to get fit, Arianny said that making it a lifestyle was important as well adding variety and drinking plenty of water. She also said that adding weights to workout routines was important.

Fans can keep up with Arianny by following her Instagram account.