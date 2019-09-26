Ashton Kutcher Calls For President Trump’s Impeachment Over Ukraine Scandal

Ashton Kutcher revealed several text messages that he sent out in which he called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump over the president’s Ukraine phone conversation, reported The Daily Mail. The actor claimed that Trump should be thrown from office for talking to Ukraine to get dirt on Joe Biden regardless of whether or not he withheld military aid in order to do it.

The 41-year-old wrote in the messages that he met President Voldomir Zelensky alongside his wife and fellow actor Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine.

“My gut: He is committed to eliminating corruption in Ukraine. He’s also committed to ending the war and grateful for the US financial commitment because they needed it.”

The That 70’s Show star added, “If our president used that financial aid to leverage president Zelensky to investigate Biden he should be impeached. If our president did not use it as leverage and simply encouraged president Zelensky to investigate Biden without cause he should be impeached.”

The U.S. had been sending significant financial aid to Ukraine following the collapse of the Soviet Union, which was reduced in 2014 after a revolution saw a war break out with Russian-backed separatists.

Ashton sent yet another text in which he wrote that regardless of whether someone likes or dislikes Trump, America should be everyone’s priority and soliciting foreign interference in U.S. elections is unAmerican.

Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

On Wednesday, the president released a transcript of a call he made to Zelensky that shows he asked for help investigating the Biden family’s links to Ukraine. He also confirmed that he spoke with Ukraine’s president about a gas company that was once placed under investigation for corruption. Trump divulged the information after an anonymous whistleblower contacted the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community to complain about the phone call.

Rumors that Trump was withholding military aid in exchange for Zelensky’s help with the investigation have not been confirmed; however, Serhiy Leshchenko, a top of adviser to Zelensky, reportedly revealed that the president was set on securing military aid after he gained office.

Loading...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched an impeachment inquiry following the whistleblower’s claims to look into whether charges could be brought against the U.S. president.

When announcing her decision to the American people, Pelosi described Trump’s actions as a betrayal of his oath of office, adding that the president must be held accountable, as reported by Politico.