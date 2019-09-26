Olivia Culpo Flashes Underboob While Wearing Cape As A Top

Olivia Culpo found an unusual way to rock a cape during Paris Fashion Week.

Olivia Culpo’s latest Instagram photo had her followers gushing over how super the model looked in her sparkly cape.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Editions model is currently in France for Paris Fashion Week, and she complained about suffering from jet lag in her first Instagram update from the City of Lights. However, Olivia’s photo didn’t disappoint her fans, and she certainly didn’t look like she was tired and exhausted from her trip.

Instead of appearing fatigued, Olivia looked refreshed and flawless. She was standing outside on a balcony with a bustling Paris street and a darkening sky behind her. Her skin had a golden glow in the fading light, and she was sporting a full face of perfectly-applied makeup. The model had her hair parted in the middle and pulled back.

But while Olivia’s beauty look was stunning, it was her outfit choice that had her Instagram followers losing their minds. Instead of sporting a shirt, she showed off her toned tummy by draping a white sequined cape across her body. The silk bow of the cape adorned her right shoulder. That side of her body was completely covered up, but she was flashing a lot of skin on the opposite side. A sliver of the underside of her left breast was visible, making it obvious that she was going braless. The bottom half of her revealing outfit was a pair of white trousers with a waistline that rose just below her belly button.

Olivia Culpo’s followers loved the unconventional way the former beauty queen wore the cape, which is a Magda Butrym design.

“Omg this outfit is everything,” remarked one admirer.

“The only person who could pull this outfit off,” another wrote.

Olivia wore the stunning white outfit to a launch party for the new Yves Saint Laurent Beauty fragrance, Libre. In photos from the event, her underboob is no longer visible, but the rest of her outfit is. She completed her look with a pair of pointy-toed white ankle boots and a small snakeskin handbag.

Marc Piasecki / Getty Images for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty

According to Daily Mail, one of the other events Olivia attended during Paris Fashion Week was the Redemption Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 runway show. The look she was photographed wearing there kept her a lot more covered up, but it was also rather eye-catching. The former Miss Universe sported a voluminous black-and-white cape dress that was covered with ruffles resembling roses. It was also embellished with a large black bow at the neck. Olivia completed her outfit with a pair of black thigh-high boots.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo served up another incredible look before she even left for Paris Fashion Week. However, the focal point of the outfit that she was photographed wearing at the airport wasn’t her top; it was her extremely tight leather pants.