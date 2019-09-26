Miley Cyrus’ Hot Sister Brandi Looks Jaw-Dropping In Tiny Pink Bikini In The Desert

Brandi Cyrus is proving that two can play at the bikini game: the 32-year-old sister to superstar singer Miley Cyrus has updated her social media in a two-piece within 20 minutes of her sister doing the same – clearly, it’s bikinis all-round today. The DJ and fashion editor might come with somewhat of a lower profile compared to the “Slide Away” singer, but Brandi is definitely getting noticed.

Brandi’s photo showed her in the parched desert setting that’s been filling her social media of late. Fans are likely aware that Brandi, Miley, and mom Tish have been enjoying some time out in the Nevada desert, with The Inquisitr reporting a stunning desert snap from Miley posted just today. As to the image greeting fans on Brandi’s account, it was a gorgeous one. Brandi was looking jaw-dropping in a tiny and hot pink and bandeau bikini, with the hues offsetting her tan skin and the rocky backdrop just perfectly. The camera had taken Brandi’s frame in full length – this star definitely seems to have the long-limbed genes that run in the Cyrus family.

Brandi was photographed sitting down on a lounger with her ultra-long legs semi-folded as she bronzed herself in the sun. The blonde was just about delivering a smile, although her facial expression was mostly neutral and somewhat peaceful from behind a pair of shades. A caption confirmed that Brandi was eyeing up the last of the warm weather.

Of course, engagement on Brandi’s Instagram is lower than on sister Miley’s. That said, the star’s post today did get noticed, with Brandi’s update racking up over 3,100 likes in the space of 10 minutes. Brandi seems to have been spending real quality time with mom Tish and sister Miley this week.

Brandi attended Miley’s headline-making concert in Las Vegas last weekend, and it looks like the star had enough spare time to join her sister and mom for the desert trip. Instagram stories from Brandi today showed lush spa interiors – indeed, Miley herself updated her social media from under a spa sheet just yesterday, with the post doubling up as a reminder that Miley’s dog had accompanied the trio on their trip.

Loading...

Bikini updates from Brandi do tend to prove popular: earlier this summer, Brandi delivered a humorous update showing herself in a bikini and near a giant inflatable cell phone. While the bikini likely did it for fans, the “Don’t Call Me Angel” caption referencing sister Miley’s song with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray proved the cherry on the cake.

Fans wishing to see more of Brandi should follow her Instagram.