Erika Jayne Gets Support From ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars Ahead Of Her Broadway Debut As Roxie Hart In ‘Chicago’

The Bravo star is headed to Broadway and her name is on everybody's lips.

Erika Jayne is following in pal Lisa Rinna’s footsteps with a surprising new role. After months of talks, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is headed to Broadway to star as Roxie Hart in Chicago The Musical, Page Six reports.

The Bravo veteran will start rehearsals “soon,” an insider told the outlet. The source also confirmed that the Real Housewives’ resident pop star will move to New York in December and that cameras for the Bravo reality show will be following her for “some of it.” Erika’s 12-week limited engagement in Chicago starts Jan. 6 and runs to March 29.

In a statement about the surprise engagement, Erika, who is married to power attorney Tom Girardi, revealed she has long wanted to take on the lead role in the iconic stage show, which is the longest-running American musical in Broadway’s history, per People.

“I’m beyond excited to join the cast of the legendary musical Chicago. Having been a fan of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon’s work it is an honor and a dream to play Roxie Hart,” the RHOBH star said.

After Erika posted an announcement about her big Broadway gig to Instagram, she was immediately showered with support and well wishes from her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.

“So much yes!!!! Congratulations!” wrote fellow RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave.

“Yes yes yes!!! So excited for this! ” added Dorit Kemsley.

“THE NAME ON EVERYBODY’S LIPS IS GONNA BE….ROXIE” chimed in Lisa Rinna.

“This is SO EXCITING!!!!!! Congrats Erika!!! Cannot wait to see you shine!” wrote co-star Kyle Richards.

Even RHOBH newcomer Garcelle Beauvais offered Erika a warm congratulations.

Other famous friends, including Sports Illustrated model Lily Aldridge, The View co-host Meghan McCain, Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eileen Davidson posted congratulatory messages on the post.

Loading...

Of course, it may be an adjustment for fans to see Erika trade her pop hits “PAINKILLR,” and “How Many F**ks” for tunes like “All That Jazz” and “Razzle Dazzle.”

Erika’s not the first RHOBH star to set her sights on the Great White Way. Erika’s coveted role in the Tony Award-winning revival comes 12 years after her co-star Lisa Rinna played Roxie Hart in 2007.

In addition, Erika, who is a past Dancing With the Stars contender, joins several other alums of the ABC celebrity dancing show who have also played the role of Roxie. Past DWTS contestants Rumer Willis, Brandy Norwood, and short-timer Christie Brinkley are among the many stars who have played the fabulous femme fatale in various incarnations of the show.

Even with her busy Broadway role, Erika Jayne will be a full-time cast member when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo for its milestone 10th season next year