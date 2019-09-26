Miley Cyrus Exposes Bare Booty In Black Thong Bikini For Sexy New Instagram Photos

Miley Cyrus is not shy about showing off her impressive figure to the world, and her latest batch of social media posts prove it. On Thursday, the singer took to her Instagram account to flaunt her curves in a tiny, black thong bikini and white crop top.

In the sexy snapshots, Miley is seen hanging out by the pool while on vacation in the desert with her mom, Tish, and her sister, Brandi. In one set of photos, Cyrus poses by the water while flaunting her curvy hips, long, lean legs, flat tummy, toned arms, and rock-hard abs.

Miley had her long, blond hair pulled up into a messy bun behind her head as her bangs fell down across her forehead. Cyrus stood with her hand behind her head and tilted her face to the side.

In another post, the singer is seen walking away with her hands in the air, putting her bare butt on display in the skimpy thong bikini bottoms as she strutted her stuff away from the swimming pool.

Of course, the posts had Cyrus’ fans all worked up, and they immediately took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the racy snaps.

“I love you queen,” one fan wrote.

“Freaking hottie,” another admirer stated.

“Wow so amazing,” a third comment read.

“Girl, you’re gorgeous,” another Instagram user said.

Cyrus’ thong photos earned over 148,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments in the first 20 minutes after it was posted, while her other bikini photos gained 701,000 and nearly 4,000 comments within an hour of being shared.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley has been posting a ton of updates from her desert vacation. Earlier in the day, she shared a photo of her wearing a skimpy, white crop top and a pair of tiny, black shorts as she was surrounded by nature.

She’s also gone naked on Instagram in a post that was dedicated to her beloved dog, Bean, who was seen lying on Miley’s lap while she went nude under a blanket.

It seems that Miley is on top of her Instagram game. However, the same can’t be said for her father, singer Billy Ray Cyrus. Earlier this week, Billy Ray posted a blurry throwback photo to his social media account, and his daughter roasted him for it, per In Touch.

“Dad. We can’t be taking photos of photos with a Blackberry. Tooo much working against you, fath [sic]. Go get the iPad mom got you for your birthday. Ps: That little circle on the front is the camera … push the little square button on the screen,” Miley told her dad in the comment section of the post.

Meanwhile, fans looking to see more of Miley Cyrus can follow the singer on her Instagram account.