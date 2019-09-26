Watch Torino FC Vs. AC Milan Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Thursday Serie A Showdown In Turin

AC Milan hope to turn around a slow start when they travel to Turin to face a team one notch above them on the Serie A table, Torino FC.

The “other” team in Turin, Torino FC, play in the shadow of their neighbors Juventus, who have now won eight Serie A titles in a row. But things weren’t always this way for the team that holds seven Italian domestic league trophies. Unfortunately, as The Inquisitr has noted, Torino has not won a title since 1976. Now, one of the league’s giants — who has also fallen on tough times recently — AC Milan hope that Torino will prove the perfect fodder as they look to turn around a slow start to their season, after former Manager Gennaro Gattuso resigned when he failed to return the Rossoneri to the UEFA Champions League.

But the clubs are level at six points on the Serie A table, with Torino holding a goal difference of just one to occupy ninth place, while AC Milan enters the season’s fifth round in an unfamiliar 10th position. The two sides clash Thursday in a match that will stream live from Turin.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Serie A match Saturday, pitting the perfect, 4-0 Inter Milan against fifth-place SS Lazio, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 28,000-seat Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, on Thursday, September 26.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 8 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the livestream at 3 p.m. EDT on Thursday, or noon PDT. Fans in India can catch the stream starting at 12:30 a.m. India Standard Time on Friday morning, September 27.

New Milan boss Marci Giampaolo has not had much more success than Gattuso, at least so far in the 2019/2020 season, guiding the club to just two wins and two losses over the first four matches. And after a humiliating 2-0 blanking by crosstown rivals Inter Milan last weekend, the team has now scored a mere two goals in their four league games.

Not only that, but the previous four meetings between AC Milan and Turin have produced only four goals, per The Stats Zone, meaning that a defensive struggle is likely on the agenda for the mid-week match.

AC Milan is off to a halting start under new Manager Marco Giampaolo (pictured). Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the Torino FC vs. AC Milan Italian Serie A mid-week match, use the link provided by ESPN+, the online sports network operated by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but also allows a seven-day free trial, permitting fans to watch the Il Toro vs. Il Diavolo matchup without any charge. ESPN+ is accessible through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as via set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

In the United Kingdom, streaming video will be provided by Premier Sports, while in Italy, the game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, all 2019-2020 Serie A matches are streamed exclusively on the DAZN sports platform. In India, Serie A Pass will be the lone source for a livestream of the Serie A midweek match.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous countries around the world — Serie A Pass will also be the only option to view the the game online. A lengthy list of streaming links for those and other outlets around the globe that will carry the Torino FC vs. AC Milan match live is available by visiting LiveSoccer TV.