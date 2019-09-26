Stassie Karanikolaou Sizzles In Skin-Tight Latex Dress

The social media model looked amazing in her figure-hugging dress.

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body. The social media star shared a sizzling snap on Instagram for her 5.7 million followers to enjoy. In the photo, the blond bombshell posed in what appears to be a hotel room. The 22-year-old rocked a skin-tight white latex dress, that left little to the imagination. Stassie’s killer curves and tiny waist were on full display. The stunner paired the sexy look with a dainty necklace and numerous rings. She styled her icy blond hair in an elegant ponytail and wore glamorous makeup that enhanced her gorgeous features.

Stassie’s dedicated fans flooded the comments section with compliments.

“OMGGGG BABYYYY,” wrote a passionate fan, adding a fire emoji to the comment.

“Love this look,” praised a different follower.

“The most sensual and beautiful, lovely, adorable, and sexy,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The post has already racked up more than 140,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time Stassie has posted a sultry snap on social media. Last month, the Good American model showed off her flawless figure during her trip to southern Italy in celebration of her best friend, Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday. One particularly provocative photo, shows Stassie lounging in a revealing blue-and-white bikini. In the tiny two-piece, the stunner flaunted her ample cleavage, flat stomach, and long, lean legs.

While she has previously denied claims of photoshop, Stassie has no problem letting fans know that she underwent cosmetic procedures to achieve her amazing physique. In a 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Stassie opened up about her experience with plastic surgery.

Stassie revealed that her breasts were dropping and asymmetrical.

“I used to have the cutest, perkiest boobs when I was young,” explained the model. “Someone had told me that if you wear an underwire bra it makes your boobs sag. I had cute boobs so I would never wear a bra. Overtime, I found out that whoever told me that was completely wrong.”

Stassie’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, decided that it would be in her best interest to get a breast lift without implants. The procedure, that cost $10,000, was relatively noninvasive and Stassie was able to heal within two weeks.

The Instagram influencer went on to say that she wanted to share her story to help destigmatize plastic surgery.

“I wanted to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of— that it’s so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it,” said Stassie.

To see more of Stassie, be sure to follow her Instagram account.