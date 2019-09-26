Aubrey O’Day Arches Her Back In Bikini & Booty Shorts On A Hammock

Aubrey O’Day has seemingly been a roll lately with her sultry Instagram updates, and kept things spicy today with a photo of herself in a white ensemble.

The singer was seen holding onto a bar above her, as she leaned into a white, crochet hammock. Her outfit consisted of a matching set. Her white bikini top somehow managed to keep her chest in check, while she paired this with white booty shorts.

O’Day faced the camera straight-on, as she arched her back and gave a sultry look. She wore her hair down, which featured white highlights throughout.

Her makeup matched her locks, as she wore dark eyeliner on her lower lids. She also rocked dark eye makeup which she highlighted with white eyeshadow below her brows. Aubrey’s lips also popped, thanks to the glossy lipstick that she wore.

She sported a necklace and bracelets, and jazzed up the photo with a video filter. The filter was of white, translucent hearts that floated up the frame.

This update was geotagged at the Atlantis in the Bahamas, and has been watched over 6,300 times in the first hour since it went live.

Fans left compliments for the singer in the comment section, with some people talking about her good looks.

“Curves that just won’t stop. AMAZING…,” said a fan.

“Hot queen right Thur,” said another fan.

Others referred to her captions.

“You should be thoughhh,” said a follower, who apparently wished that Aubrey would always be gracing their TV screen.

“As long as you grace my life I am thankful. You are beautiful @aubreyoday,” said another follower.

In addition to this new post, O’Day shared multiple Instagram stories that gave fans a closer look at her personal life.

This included a string of videos from a water park, as Aubrey used a waterproof camera to capture all of the action. There were multiple clips of her sliding down various slides, including some which showed her sliding through a clear tube. The tube was underwater.

“Conquering fears today,” she said in a caption.

Another video clip showed someone coming out of a pyramid-shaped water slide, was they zoomed down into the water in a clear tube. The water was bright turquoise, and you could see sea creatures swimming around. They looked like sharks, but they’re likely a harmless species.

But that wasn’t all, as Aubrey also took some time to voice her political opinions. She even shared a screenshot of a Twitter post, where she praised Elizabeth Warren.