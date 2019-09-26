Brett Willis Confirms Role On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season Eight, Will Likely Be Joined By Girlfriend Danica Dow

Brett Willis is a bartender at SUR Restaurant.

Brett Willis is one of the new cast members who was added to Vanderpump Rules for Season 8.

On September 26, a writer for iHeartRadio’s Rock 105.3 revealed that during a recent visit to SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, where the Bravo TV reality series is filmed, her bartender, who just so happened to be Willis, informed her that he would be “heavily featured” on the show’s upcoming episodes.

The writer also shared a photo of Guillermo Zapata, who co-owns the restaurant with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Lisa Vanderpump, but didn’t share any additional details regarding any other potential new cast members of the series.

Throughout the past several months, Willis and his girlfriend, Danica Dow, who also works at the restaurant, have been seen spending tons of time with the cast members of the show, including Scheana Marie, who, as The Inquisitr reported, attended a Los Angeles Chargers game with them earlier this month.

Willis and Dow also seem to be close to James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, who they teamed up with for a baseball game against the staff of TomTom in August.

As fans of Bravo TV well know, TomTom is also owned by Vanderpump, along with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, and is located just a short walk from SUR.

In July, Zapata shared a photo of himself, Willis (in a red baseball cap), and other members of Vanderpump Rules, including Peter Madrigal and Logan Noh.

Zapata also shared another photo of Willis on his page as they posed at the front entrance of SUR.

Willis is reportedly just one of many new cast members that were added to the Vanderpump Rules cast earlier this year for Season 8. In July, an insider told Hollywood Life that Dayna Kathan, who has been spotted with the likes of Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, and Ariana Madix, had also been added and was “coming in hot.”

“She is really tight with Stassi, Lala, [Katie Maloney], and [Kristen Doute] in particular and has wanted to be a part of the show for awhile now,” an insider said. “She’s worked at Sur and been friends with the cast for awhile now, but she doesn’t get along with Brittany or Jax so a lot of the drama will center around that, as she also is friendly with James and Raquel. Her birthday party was filmed already, too.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.