‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Sweet & Rare Video Of Son Watson In The Cutest Dinosaur Pajamas

It’s not every day that Chelsea Houska shares videos and photos of her kids, but when she does it’s certainly a great day for her army of 5.7 million-plus fans.

As those who follow the reality star on social media know, Chelsea does not post on the platform every day unlike many of her celebrity counterparts. The mother of three mainly uses the platform to promote collabs that she is working on but she also sprinkles in a few photos and videos of her kiddos here and there as well. In the most recent social media share that was posted on her Instagram story, Houska delights fans with an incredibly cute video of her son, Watson.

The sweet little video starts off with the youngster at the breakfast table in dinosaur pajamas. Watson is rocking a pair of glasses that look like they are way too big for his face but still looks as cute as can be. The video starts off with Chelsea asking her son to say good morning to everyone, which he does in an adorable toddler voice. Houska then goes on to ask her son what he had for breakfast and his reply was inaudible. He then jokes that he had marshmallows before Houska finally gets him to fess up, admitting that he had pancakes.

The little one is all smiles throughout most of the video and his mom even points out how handsome he is in the short clip. As an ending, Watson tells the camera that he is rocking a pair of dinosaur pants to go along with his dinosaur top and he couldn’t be any cuter. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Houska has been promoting a number of collabs in recent weeks including a new one with sunglass giant Diff eyewear. Earlier this week, the mother of three took to social media to share a photo of herself and her hubby rocking some shades from the line.

In the shot, the reality-star couple posed outside for an incredibly sweet photo-op. Cole stood behind his wife in the image and he wore a huge smile on his face as he looked off into the distance and sported his signature scruff. The reality star showed off his ripped and tatted arms while he rocked a tight-fitting black T-shirt. Cole wrapped his arms around his wife in shot as Chelsea stood front and center, also donning a pair of the popular glasses.

That particular post racked up over 430,000 likes and well over 7,000 comments.