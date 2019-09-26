Antonio Brown Isn’t Done With The NFL, Says Football Needs Him ‘Like Test Answers’

Just last week, Brown had tweeted that he wouldn't be playing in the NFL any more.

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown said on Thursday that he may not be done with football after all, just days after saying that he was done with the NFL.

As TMZ reports, Brown, formerly of the New England Patriots and, before that, formerly of the Oakland Raiders and, before that, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is apparently still interested in getting an NFL contract, despite his previous claims that he was done with the league. Or as Brown put it, the league really needs him.

“The game need me I’m like test answers,” he tweeted.

Before that, he had also dropped a hint that he was interested in an NFL comeback, tweeting, “I’m still the best why stop now.”

Similarly, on Wednesday Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said his client still wanted to play.

These hints that he’s still interested in getting back into the NFL stand in sharp contrast to statements he made just a few days ago, when he tweeted that he was done with the NFL after the Patriots cut him. What’s more, earlier this week, as CNN reported at the time, Brown, now jobless, enrolled in college. Specifically, he signed up for a handful of classes at Central Michigan University. To be fair, they’re online classes, so it’s not like he’ll have to be physically present on-campus to earn his credits.

Whether or not any NFL team wants Antonio Brown remains to be seen. He has, of course, already burned bridges with four NFL teams, leaving him with 28 possible options. And Rosenhaus has said that there are “a few” teams that are interested in Brown, although he didn’t name names.

For what it’s worth, former Washington great Joe Thiesmann spoke to TMZ about Brown, and he was clear that no one in the NFL wanted any part of him.

“I don’t care who you need. I don’t care what you need… the answer would not come up ‘Antonio Brown,'” he said.

Back on Twitter, users are having some fun with Brown’s suggestion that he’s interested in coming back to the NFL. For example, in response to his tweet about the NFL needing him like he’s test answers, one user responded, “WHAT DOES THIS EVEN MEAN?” And in response to his tweet that he’s still the best, one Twitter user joking suggested that Brown should make it a personal goal to play for four NFL teams in a calendar year. Brown, either not realizing he was the butt of a joke, or taking the joke in stride, responded “Big 4X.”