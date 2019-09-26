Draya Michele Strikes A Sexy Pose On All Fours In Tight Floral Pants

Draya Michele has been keeping her fans updated on her trip to Paris, France through several Instagram updates. But in the midst of her personal photos, she was spotted on Revolve’s social media feed today. She rocked an all-black dress and struck a sexy pose.

The reality TV star was spotted on a plush, circular seat which was decorated with a giant vase on top. The vase overflowed with red, pink, and white flowers. Meanwhile, Draya got on all fours, and gave a sultry look with her lips closed.

The captions revealed that she was wearing the “Lars Pant” by Revolve, which retails for $128. It features a light-tan base, with black sheer fabric on top. It is also decorated with a floral design.

In addition, she also rocked the “Rowen Blouse” by Revolve, which retails for $245. It has thin straps, a v-neckline, and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Not all of the details of her outfit were visible in the Instagram photo, however, as it was taken in a room with low lighting. Plus, the way that she posed meant that it was hard to discern the details of her top, although the sleeves added a touch of elegance to the outfit.

Michele also rocked a white manicure and pedicure, along with pulling her hair up in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, Draya shared another picture earlier today on her personal feed. It revealed that she was looking to go shopping, which isn’t a huge surprise, considering Paris is one of the fashion capitals of the world.

She was spotted this time in a black dress that featured a high neckline. The skirt portion included a lacy fabric that peeked through, and she completed her look with black sandals.

And even though many of her fans sent her tons of love in the comment section, there was a handful of followers that had a complaint to make.

“D*mn baby what’s going on with your hair today?” asked a fan.

Michele wore her hair up in a casual hairstyle, and it didn’t look like she used any hair spray or gel. This meant that there were small strands of hair visible. Unfortunately for the popular model, it was something that didn’t go unnoticed by many people.

However, there were plenty of fans that ignored her hair and focused on sending her their compliments.

“You always so natural, fresh, and fancy!!!! Love you draya!!!” exclaimed a fan.

Plus, some followers focused on her captions.

“That’s my dream vacation! To go shopping in Paris. Is it everything you thought it would be?” asked a follower.

“You can have whatever you like (TI tone),” joked a fan.

“Give me all your old clothes lol,” suggested another fan.

This photo has been liked over 22,000 times.