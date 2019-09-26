Sofia Vergara Stuns In Lacy Corset & Skintight Leopard-Print Skirt

Sofia Vergara is sharing more sensational snaps from her fun-filled vacation in Spain, and fans appear to be completely over the moon about the bounty of Instagram updates.

On Wednesday, the gorgeous Modern Family star treated her following to a couple of eye-catching photos that saw her flaunting her hourglass curves in a pair of skinny jeans and a sheer white T-shirt. The sexy look, which also teased Sofia’s bra from underneath the see-through top, caused quite the sensation on Instagram, as it ended up garnering more than 197,000 likes in addition to over 1,000 comments. While the bubbly Latina may not reel in the same engagement as a Kardashian-Jenner, Sofia has her fans — and they’re always excited to see her showing off her spectacular, envy-inducing figure in yet another dazzling outfit.

The 47-year-old stunner certainly did not disappoint with her latest photo share. Later on the same day, Sofia delivered a triple Instagram update that showed her rocking her jaw-dropping curves in an extra-sizzling outfit, one that ticked boxes for sexiness, skin-baring, and cleavage-flaunting. Reporting from the picturesque Spanish capital of Madrid, the Hot Pursuit actress shared a glorious group photo snapped at the birthday celebration of Alejandro Asen, the rumored fiancé of Sofia’s niece, Claudia Daniela Vergara. The Colombian-born beauty defied her age in a phenomenal strapless dress that beautifully showcased her hourglass figure, leaving fans gasping in awe at the sight of her stunning beauty.

Sofia looked nothing short of breathtaking in the fabulous dress, which played up all of her best assets. Made up of a curve-hugging bodice, one crafted out of sheer black lace, and a skintight pencil-skirt in a glamorous leopard print, the form-fitting dress emphasized her taut waistline, while also showcasing her shapely chest and voluptuous hips. Sofia topped off her look with a set of gold bangle bracelets and a statement gold necklace, which further lured the gaze to her generous decolletage.

A swipe to the next slide offered a more detailed look at her mesmerizing outfit. Posing next to her manager, Hot Pursuit producer Luis Balaguer, Sofia put on a very busty display in the curve-clinging dress, showing quite a bit of skin through the sheer lace corset. A black contoured waistband highlighted her lithe waist and incredibly flat tummy, showing that Sofia certainly has what it takes to command the attention of her massive following.

“Gorgeous!” one fan wrote under Sofia’s attention-grabbing post, ending their message with three fire emoji.

“Queen,” commented a second follower, clearly entranced with Sofia’s ageless beauty.

As captivating as Sofia’s smoldering look was, a few other people also stood out in the group shot. Eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but spot David Brisbal amid the merry party and immediately took to the comments section to declare their discovery. Brisbal — who, according to El Pais, is a friend of Asen’s — was joined by his stunning wife, Venezuelan actress Rosanna Zanetti, who was the epitome of sophistication in a chic red pantsuit.

This is not the first time that a famous musician shows up at one of Sofia’s parties. Last week, Instagram went crazy after spotting celebrity DJ Dillon Francis at an intimate party thrown by Sofia in celebration of her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara’s, 27th birthday.