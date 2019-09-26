Gigi Hadid Exposes Booty On The Beach For ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s’ Throwback Video

Gigi Hadid likely set several hearts aflutter when she popped up on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Instagram page on Thursday. In the throwback video, the famous fashion model wears a series of swimsuits that all flatter her enviably toned figure. There’s one shot that more than likely triggered a wave of gasps within the magazine’s 2.1 million-strong fanbase. While she’s wearing a striped one-piece with thong cut briefs, the camera pans down to focus on her pert posterior.

In the comments, fans raved over the video, with many sharing their appreciation for her beauty.

“She is so dreamy,” one fan wrote.

“Hottie,” another added before including three fire emojis in their comment.

“Beautiful looking young lady,” a third commenter expressed.

Others speculated that the video proves that the model has lost weight, and is a lot skinnier now than she was when it was recorded.

“She’s so much thinner now- she looks good here!” one commenter wrote.

“When she used to have curves,” another added.

“Before the surgery and lipo,” a third fan speculated.

As The Inquisitr reported, the 24-year-old stunner has previously opened up about receiving negative comments about her weight loss. At a Vogue panel for models last year she talked about the commentary she receives online because of her thinner figure.

“I loved my body when I was curvier,” she said. “Then as I lost [the weight], people were still mean. Yeah, I know I’m skinny. I’m looking in the mirror. I’m trying to eat burgers and do squats. I want an a– too. I get it. I got it. Thank you!”

People also noted that Gigi had previously said that she did not set out to shed those pounds The weight loss is a consequence of her having Hashimoto disease, an auto-immune condition that affects the thyroid.

But lately, Gigi hasn’t been in the news for her weight loss or even her modeling career. Instead, several headlines from the last couple of months have focused on speculation about her love life. She is reportedly dating, The Bachelorette’s first runner-up Tyler Cameron. Many had hope that he would rekindle his romance with the show’s lead after she ended her relationship with Jed Wyatt, the winner of the show who had a girlfriend during filming.

A lot of that hope seems to have faded away after Tyler was seen hanging out with Gigi multiple times. He also accompanied her to the Netherlands for her grandmother’s funeral.

But Tyler has since stated that they’re just friends in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“We’re just friends,” he said. “I mean… that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly.”