Kate Upton Shows Off Sexy Backside In Curve-Hugging Dress At ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kate Upton is delighting her legion of fans with another insanely hot photo.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Kate has been incredibly active on the platform, sharing a ton of photos and videos in recent weeks. Yesterday, the model made an appearance on the new hit talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she sizzled in a stunning outfit while chatting with the new talk show queen. Over the past few days, Kate has been teasing fans with photos from the show and even though the segment aired yesterday, she has been continuing her posting spree.

In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Kate sizzles in a curve-hugging outfit from her time on the show. In the killer shot, she stands against a wall covered in daisies and adorned with The Kelly Clarkson Show logo. The model faces her backside to the camera. Her toned shoulders and legs are on display in the shot as she accessorizes the look with a pair of high-heels.

The model completes her talk-show ready look by wearing her long, blond locks up in a high ponytail and rocking a face full of stunning makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick. The photo has only been on her page for a little under an hour but it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans with over 8,000 likes and 40-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the post to let Kate know that she looked stunning while countless others raved over her appearance on the new NBC talk show. A few more had no words and simply commented using their choice of emoji.

“Loved this episode yesterday!! We are so aligned sister!!!” one fan raved with a series of heart emoji.

“I love you,” another fan chimed in.

“So pretty!!!! Both you and the wall,” one more follower gushed.

As reported by The Inquisitr yesterday, Kate and Kelly had a fun time on the daytime show, talking about a number of topics including some of the not-so-glamorous hormonal changes that come after giving birth. Kelly also pointed out how hard it is to be in the spotlight and be under such a microscope post-childbirth.

“Somebody who’s talking to someone who’s just had a baby in a photo shoot saying, ‘Oh you need to lose some weight,’ that will send you into a spiral,” the host said.

Fans can catch more of Kate and her beautiful photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.