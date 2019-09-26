Brandi Passante Wows In Black Dress As Fans Wonder If Her Male Friend Has Replaced Jarrod

'Storage Wars' fans have questioned whether Brandi and Jarrod were still together for several weeks now.

Has Storage Wars alum Brandi Passante replaced Jarrod Schulz?

Fans of the A&E Network couple are growing concerned that may be the case after Passante shared a snapshot of herself looking fabulous with her arms linked to a mysterious male companion who wasn’t Jarrod.

As The Inquisitr reported during the beginning of the month, rumors have been swirling for a while that Brandi and Jarrod were no longer an item. The rumors surfaced as Passante had been especially active on both her profile and Instagram stories with Jarrod no where in sight. The rumors only continued to gain traction as Passante shared snaps of herself enjoying various trips without her Storage Wars king.

On Wednesday, Passante shared a sizzling snap of herself hanging out with Racing Wives star Samantha Busch. According to the caption of the snap, this was the third time Passante and Busch had spent time together this month.

The duo looked absolutely stunning as they both rocked all-black ensembles. Passante wore a black dress that extended just past her curvy backside leaving a generous amount of her toned legs exposed for the camera. The snug dress featured a deep V-neckline that highlighted her busty bosom.

Standing beside her, Busch wore a pair of tight black bottoms that hugged her trim form in all the right places. The Racing Wives star’s top was significantly more revealing as it featured cut-outs from navel to bust that grew in size as they got closer to her chest.

Both Passante and Busch had their hair parted down the middle as their locks flowed down their bodies. While they both styled their hair with some bouncy curls, Busch’s had noticeably tighter and smaller curls than Passante.

While Busch did not appear to share the encounter on her own profile, she did react to Passante’s Instagram post.

“I’m so excited!!!!” Busch gushed.

With 128,000 followers, Passante’s snap accumulated over 4,000 likes and 100 comments in the 24 hours since the photo has been on her profile.

In a comment that had been liked four times, one follower criticized Passante for looking “skinny.”

Passante responded to the comment with love as she asked if the individual would be her “hype man.”

“Lookin like a snack!!!” another follower gushed.

While many of her followers complimented Passante on how small her waist looked in the photo and how great her legs looked, it wasn’t long before the post contained the usual smattering of those wanting to know more about Jarrod.

One individual questioned: “Where’s jarrod?”

“Hmm jarrod looks a little different here and four posts ago as well,” another follower penned as they called attention to this not being the first time Passante had shared a snap posing with the mystery man.

Another follower chimed in: “Jarrod? Our hero!! Where is sweet jarrod?”

“Haven’t seen your husband lately on your post! Is everything ok?” a concerned follower added.

Someone else exclaimed: “Are you and Jarrod all done???”

While comments regarding “where’s Jarrod” and who the mystery guy is continue to pour in, Passante hasn’t responded to any of them or made any statements regarding her relationship status.

While Jarrod Schulz does have an Instagram profile, he isn’t especially active and rarely posts anything personal. So, Storage Wars fans haven’t been able to turn to him for answers regarding whether her and Passante are over.