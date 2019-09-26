MLB News: Jose Canseco To Make Professional Wrestling Debut In November

From the diamond to the ring, the former "Bash Brother" is about to dish out some punishment.

Celebrities or professional athletes wanting to take their chances in the wrestling ring is not really anything new. It is something that has happened numerous times over the years and there have been some who were quite successful in their transition. In November of 2019, a former Major League Baseball player will make his professional wrestling debut, and it is kind of appropriate that he was once known as a “Bash Brother.”

The official Facebook page for World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling announced that Jose Canseco will make his in-ring debut later this fall. On November 3, 2019, he will have a match at an event called OklaMania IV, which will air on FITE TV.

The 55-year-old does not have any previous wrestling experience, but World Class Revolution apparently feels as if he can go.

When reading the announcement from the promotion, it is obvious that Canseco’s MLB past is being used as a huge selling point. Along with the wrestling event, there will also be the first-ever OklaMania Jose Canseco Home Run Derby on November 2 as the event takes place throughout the whole weekend.

World Class Revolution states that they worked with Canseco last year and knew his in-ring debut was only a matter of time away. They state he is in “immaculate shape” and they’re happy for him to make his wrestling debut with them.

As of this time, Canseco’s opponent is not yet known, but that will likely be revealed soon as the event is just a little over a month away.

World Class Revolution has brought in many big wrestling stars such as Tommy Dreamer, Sting, the Hardy Boyz, and a host of others. They also work with numerous celebrities to bring about a lot of attention and sell tickets for their events, which usually ends up working out well for them. Here are some of the other names confirmed for OklaMania:

Ian Ziering

Joshua Morrow

Coolio

Karyn Parsons

Santana Jackson – Michael Jackson impersonator from Las Vegas

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Jessica Kindt – Performer who appears as Elsa from Disney’s Frozen

Stephan Bonnar

Sgt. Slaughter

Willis McGahee

Last year, The Inquisitr reported that ex-Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham would be joining World Class Revolution and getting into the wrestling business. After the wrestling community lost their minds over this news, the promotion revealed it was a misunderstanding and that she would never actually be wrestling for them.

Wrestling fans remember other professional athletes who have transitioned over to a world inside the ring. However, not all of them are worthy of mentioning. Jose Canseco’s professional baseball career may be over, but he’s not done being in the spotlight.