‘Big Brother’ Veterans React To Intense Season 21 Finale After Winner Jackson Michie Floored By Confrontations

Wednesday night, Big Brother fans tuned in to see the Season 21 finale. Jackson Michie was named the winner and walked away with the grand prize of $500,000. However, he was stunned by allegations that he and some of his fellow BB21 houseguests had said offensive things that were perceived as racist and misogynistic. As the finale aired, a number of veterans of the game took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Jackson and fellow houseguests Christie Murphy and Jack Matthews were asked to address controversial moments from the season. One specific incident that was mentioned was when Nicole Anthony was kept out of the Head of Household room. The BB21 players were also asked to address some of what Kemi Fakunle and her fellow minority houseguests felt was a racism issue.

Big Brother fans were pretty divided over these issues being raised, and Jackson, in particular, was clearly stunned to hear that he had been perceived as racist and misogynistic. Based on some tweets from former players, though, it doesn’t look as if Michie necessarily had a lot of support from those who have previously played the game.

Janelle Pierzina noted via Twitter that Jackson looked “sullen and hurt” at the end, and she got even more feisty when a follower pushed back.

“Yeah I did lose BB. At least I’m not a piece of sh*t racist. I live a fulfilling life! Hope Michie saves his [money] Bcuz he’s not getting hired.”

Big Brother might be a game, but it’s so much more than that. It shows you what’s really important in life. The lesson here? Money doesn’t matter. The way we treat each other as people, does. Jackson’s reaction, even after winning the money, exemplifies that. #BB21 — Derrick Levasseur (@DerrickL) September 26, 2019

“The most somber victory walk in @CBSBigBrother history,” said former winner Dan Gheesling via his Twitter page.

Another previous winner, Andy Herren, had a lot to say via his Twitter page about all of this. For example, he said that Jackson got what he deserved after how he treated Kemi, Holly Allen, and Kathryn Dunn.

To the people who think tonight’s finale shouldn’t have called out Jackson and others the way it did: Try to put yourself in the shoes of the people who had to endure the toxic behavior of #BB21. They have a right to be angry. They have a right to want closure. Think of them. — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) September 26, 2019

Andy did note that Jackson appeared to be truly shocked by the allegations. Herren explained that he hopes Michie takes a look at himself and his choices to make changes for the better.

The former Big Brother winner also tweeted that he thought the harsh discussion was necessary and that it might teach others some valuable lessons.

Jackson is not a victim. The women he talked down to are victims. The players he demeaned because he thought he was better than them are victims. He has a lot of learning to do. It is very insulting to see people (especially former houseguests) calling him a victim. #BB21 — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) September 26, 2019

Former winner Nicole Franzel said via Twitter that she was sad and that it wasn’t a happy finale. In addition, the Big Brother fan-favorite player went on to note that people need to check themselves if they are mean to others.

Reminder: being mean to someone or about someone isn’t going to do ANYTHING good. And if being mean makes you feel good, you need to check yourself bc you’re not in a good spot. — Nicole Franzel (@nicole_franzel) September 26, 2019

In terms of gameplay, there weren’t many surprises in the Season 21 finale. As The Inquisitr had previously detailed, Jackson and Holly had sworn they would take one another to the Final 2. Nicole did her best to convince each of them to change their minds, but ultimately, the strategy didn’t work. However, Nicole was named America’s Favorite Houseguest, and she seemed genuinely thrilled and surprised by the viewer support.

Will Jackson Michie come to understand where the criticism came from once he gets home and privately watches the season back? Should the finale have included more time for this discussion, or should it have been entirely excluded as some fans believe? Big Brother viewers and veterans alike have had strong opinions about everything that transpired this season, and many will be curious to see what Jackson and others say in the days ahead.

You can check out the reactions from a number of other former Big Brother players below.

Say what you want about Michie he played the game. My prayers go out to him ???????? #bb21 — Josh Martinez (@JOSHMBB19) September 26, 2019

I thought it was AMAZING that @CBSBigBrother let the houseguests address what read being said about them – being in that house is crazy & ppl should b held accountable but then move on – we are all human – we all make mistakes — Elissa Reilly Slater (@ElissaReillyS) September 26, 2019

Left with a lot of emotions post-finale, couldn’t find a quote to sum up all the things I feel so all I can do is ask the BB community to try and find a way to see the good in each of these people. I do believe every member of this cast has good in their heart. Please be kind ♥️ — Angela Rummans (@AngelaRummans2) September 26, 2019

Watch what people tag you in, watch it again… think hard on it, own it, educate yourselves…LEARN FROM IT…THEN apologize for it, and grow into the best person you can be. — Angela Rockstar (@Mrs_ARockstar) September 26, 2019

So Ambien & now hormones cause racism…

Who knew?#BB21 — EvelDick (@EvelDick) September 26, 2019