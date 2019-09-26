‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Breaks His Vow & Doubly Betrays Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will unknowingly play right into Shauna Fulton’s (Denise Richards) hands. The Vegas queen has her eye on the dressmaker even though he is a married man.

Shauna is a woman who lives on the edge. As she once told Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), she never told her who her father was because she simply did not know who the lucky man could be. It appears as if Shauna still isn’t too picky about the men she dates, even though it’s a bone of contention between her and Flo.

Shauna has developed feelings for Ridge. She has always had a crush on the dressmaker, but her feelings deepened when he helped to get Flo out of prison. Shauna seems to also believe that fate threw them together on the night that he was too drunk to go home. And when Ridge, in his drunken stupor, asked her to stay the night, Shauna seemed to believe that fate had intervened to bring them together. Although Flo tried to warn her mother that her feelings are probably not reciprocated, Shauna believes in fighting for what you want. The Inquisitr reports that Shauna wants Ridge, desperately.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Flo becomes concerned when she realizes the depth of Shauna’s burgeoning feelings for Ridge. pic.twitter.com/Jux1dI72kU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 26, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, tease that Ridge breaks his vow to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) when he turns to Shauna in a moment of weakness. Brooke warned him about Shauna. She felt that the Vegas “tramp” would make a move on her husband and she did not want to make their lives more complicated by allowing Shauna into their business.

Ridge will break his promise when not only does he see Shauna, but he confides in her as well. What makes matters worse, is that he will tell her about his troubled marriage with Brooke. Ridge will doubly betray his wife when he shares that he and Brooke just don’t see eye-to-eye about their kids.

Needless to say, Shauna will be thrilled when Ridge chooses her as his confidante. In fact, she will reassure Ridge that she will always be there for him. While Ridge may believe that he has found a friend in Shauna, she actually wants so much more. And it appears as if she’s well on her way to achieving her goal.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.