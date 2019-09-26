Miley Cyrus Calls Out Mother, Tish Cyrus, For Saying She’s A ‘Bratty Millennial’

The singer's mother was unhappy with her phone use.

Tish Cyrus is reportedly sick and tired of her daughter, Miley, being glued to her phone. According to The Daily Mail, the former Disney Channel star took to Instagram stories to call out her mother’s disapproval for constantly being on social media. Miley shared a snap of herself in a dim room, scrolling on her phone.

“My mom called this ‘disgusting.’ There was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone ‘serving content,'” wrote Miley. “It’s hard to get in trouble once you’re an adult but she said I looked like a ‘bratty millennial.’ Which I do, but is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post? Is that worst? @tishcyrus.”

The mother and daughter duo, along with Miley’s sister Brandi, have been vacationing in Arizona. The Last Song actress has been posting pictures from the girls’ trip on Instagram. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old uploaded numerous pictures that documented her time in the Lake Powell area. In the photos, Miley, wearing a tiny black bikini, posed with her dog, Beanie. The pictures show the pop star sunbathing on a boat and kayaking.

According to The Daily Mail, Miley and her family have been partaking in other activities besides enjoying the great outdoors. The singer uploaded a video of her and her mother smoking marijuana, which is legal in Arizona, on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, Tish made a quip about Miley losing a deal with Walmart when she was younger due to her pot use.

The vacation appears to be a much-needed break for the newly-single Miley. As fans are well-aware, the past few months have been difficult for the singer.

In August, Miley’s ex Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce after only seven months of marriage, reported TMZ. The publication noted that her new song, “Slide Away,” seems to imply that the Australian actor had drug and alcohol issues.

Miley moved on relatively quickly with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter. However, the pair soon split up, noted People magazine. The news was surprising for fans as the couple seemed to be getting serious.

“Miley and Kaitlynn broke up,” said an insider. “They’re still friends. They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Miley’s upcoming album She Is… Miley Cyrus is set to be released later this year.