Miley Cyrus Flaunts Her Hard Body Wearing Tiny Crop Top & Skimpy Shorts In The Desert

Miley Cyrus is currently vacationing in the desert with her mother Tish and her sister Brandi, and she’s been slaying all of her vacation looks on social media thus far.

On Thursday, Miley returned to Instagram to post a brand new photo update, which had her fans swooning. The singer is seen rocking a pair of tiny black shorts and a skimpy white crop top, both of which put Cyrus’ rock hard body on full display.

Miley’s ensemble showcases her toned arms, impressive abs, flat tummy, and long, lean legs as she stands in the middle of the desert with her hand up to her head. In the background of the photo a gorgeous blue sky complete with white, fluffy clouds can be seen as Miley puts her hand on her hip while looking hot and tired.

Cyrus sported a bronzed glow in the snap, and a pair of white sneakers, a look which caused her fans to go wild. The photo gained over 163,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in the first 25 minutes after it was posted. Of course, Miley’s fans also went wild in the comment section while gushing over the singer.

“Content queen,” one follower wrote.

“Thanks for feeding us with new content,” another Instagram user said.

“So cute,” a third fan stated.

“GORGEOUS,” another comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley and her girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, recently split after about a month of dating. In addition she’s also going through a divorce with her former longtime love, actor Liam Hemsworth.

People Magazine reports that Miley and Kaitlynn seemingly split because things were getting too serious too quickly between them, and the singer wants to enjoy some time as a single woman after being with Liam for the better part of a decade.

“Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship. She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career. It wasn’t an easy decision, but this is ultimately what she wants,” an insider dished.

“Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise. However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction too,” the source added.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Miley Cyrus' new single life, or her desert vacation with her family, can follow the singer on her Instagram account.